Iran’s MFA rejects idea of new nuclear agreement at Vienna talks

TEHRAN, November 30. /TASS/. Iran isn’t willing to consider a new nuclear agreement or a gradual manner of returning to the previous deal during the current talks in Vienna, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Tuesday.

"The issues such as step-by-step talks or new agreements have no place on the agenda of the negotiations," he said in comments on the efforts to salvage the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the IRNA news agency reported.

"What’s happening in Vienna is focused on lifting the sanctions," the diplomat said. "We won’t agree to anything less and won’t undertake obligations beyond what is specified in the JCPOA."

On Monday, Vienna hosted a meeting of the Joint Commission comprising Iran and the five international mediators - Russia, UK, Germany, China, and France - which aims to restore the JCPOA on the Iranian nuclear program. This was the first meeting since June, and the working group on the lifting of sanctions is scheduled to meet on Tuesday.

Axios reported on November 17, citing sources, that the US is considering an interim agreement with Iran on limiting its nuclear activities. The idea is to seek Iran’s suspension of its nuclear activities in exchange for releasing some frozen Iranian funds or providing sanctions waivers on food.