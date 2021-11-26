Kiev expects support from new German cabinet on gas, Donbass — Zelensky

KIEV, November 26. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said on Friday he expects the new German cabinet to guarantee natural gas transit through his country, help with the conflict in Donbass and apply pressure on Russia.

"I expect specific things and results that would help us very much in terms of economy and energy security’’ and in the settlement in Donbass, he said at a news conference.

He went on to say he expected a ‘’powerful sanctions policy until we are given back our territories, powerful guarantees regarding gas and other energy resources.'’

Zelensky said he expected Germany to help conclude a new contract for Russian natural gas transit through Ukraine to Europe.