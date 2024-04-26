{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

British prosecutors charge five suspects with working for Russia

The suspects were allegedly involved in "planning an arson attack on a Ukrainian-linked commercial property"

LONDON, April 26. /TASS/. The UK Crown Prosecution Service has charged five suspects with committing acts allegedly favorable to Russia, namely setting fire to a building connected with Ukraine, Sky News reported.

According to Nick Price, head of the Crown Prosecution Service Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, Dylan Earl, 20, is among those who were charged. The young man from the county of Leicestershire was allegedly involved in "planning an arson attack on a Ukrainian-linked commercial property in March [2024]," the Crown Prosecution Service said in a statement. A few days ago, the Sunday Times reported, without naming Earl, that he had been arrested on suspicion of committing offenses under the National Security Act for the benefit of Russia.

In addition, charges of aggravated arson have been brought against people Earl allegedly hired to carry out the crime. They are Paul English, 60, and Nii Kojo Mensah, 21, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

Charges of aggravated arson and agreeing to accept a material benefit from a foreign intelligence service were also filed against Jake Reeves, 22. Another suspect, Dmitrijus Paulauska, 22, was charged with failing to disclose information to police about terrorist acts. "The foreign state to which these charges relate is Russia," Scotland Yard said. It did not specify which building was involved.

Earl, English and Mensah are due to appear at London's Old Bailey Court on May 10. Reeves and Paulauska are due to appear before a judge at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday.

Tags
United Kingdom
NATO provoking destabilization rather than promoting peace — top Bolivian diplomat
Bolivian Foreign Minister Celinda Sosa noted that the United States' expanding presence in Latin America must not infringe on countries’ sovereignty
Read more
Ukraine turns into testing ground for future world order, says Belarus president
"The largest nuclear powers, albeit indirectly, are actually fighting on Ukrainian territory. And not indirectly," the president of Belarus noted
Read more
Russian court arrests in absentia four foreign agents charged with terrorism
"The court has selected a measure of restraint for Garry Kasparov, Gennady Gudkov, Yevgenia Chirikova and Ivan Tyutrin, charged with establishing and heading a terrorist society, funding terrorist activity and justifying it publicly," the court said
Read more
US nukes in Poland to become target for Russia should confrontation with NATO occur — MFA
"The impression is that Warsaw is maniacally seeking to attract even more attention from military planners in the Russian General Staff," Maria Zakharova added
Read more
SCO should unite against foreign attempts to trigger revolutions — Shoigu
"The main emphasis should be placed on the development of military contacts between the SCO and the CSTO,"the Russian defense minister said
Read more
Global community changing tune about how Ukraine conflict started — security official
According to Nikolay Patrushev, these countries "understand perfectly well who is financing" the Kiev regime
Read more
US first caused, now purposefully drags out Ukraine conflict — Shoigu
The Russian top defense official added that in order to achieve its goals, Washington is exerting unprecedented pressure, including on its partners
Read more
North Korea tests multiple rocket launchers produced at new defense enterprise
Country’s leader Kim Jong Un said the systems feature advanced technologies and "will contribute to strategic changes in the process of strengthening the artillery forces."
Read more
China vows decisive response to US move to deploy intermediate missiles in Asia-Pacific
The Chinese Defense Ministry spokesperson stressed that "US steps are posing a major threat to security and stability of regional players"
Read more
Transfer of US ATACMS missiles to Ukraine cannot be justified — Russian ambassador
"Neither these missiles nor other weapons can help defeat the Russian Federation," Anatoly Antonov said
Read more
Armenian police arrests people protesting against demarcation with Azerbaijan
Earlier, demonstrators in several regions of Armenia tried to block highways, including international ones
Read more
Kremlin unconcerned by European Parliament’s resolution on Russian election
The resolution that European Parliament members passed at a plenary session in Strasbourg "urges the member states of the European Union and the international community not to recognize the outcome of the Russian presidential election"
Read more
West again tried to obstruct international security meeting in Russia — security official
According to Nikolay Patrushev, some representatives planned to attend the meeting, but later succumbed to pressure and refused
Read more
Swiss conference on Ukraine undermines European security — Russian diplomat
In Maxim Buyakevich words, neither the talks nor their outcome can change the existing political and territorial realities
Read more
Press review: US tries to strong-arm China and Zelensky's bid to bring men home
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, April 25th
Read more
Staff shortage cannot be covered by labor migration — Putin
Labor productivity requires a significant increase in all sectors of the economy, the President stressed
Read more
Ukraine to cease to exist unless it enters into talks, Belarusian president warns
Alexander Lukashenko stressed that his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky should have realistic expectations
Read more
Top Chinese diplomat says two states only solution to Middle East situation
"The catastrophe in Gaza proves once again that the inability of the Palestinian people to implement their legitimate national rights is the root of the Palestinian-Israeli contradictions and the essence of the Middle East issue," Wang Yi stressed
Read more
Senior security official points to rising tensions on Belarus’ western border
Tensions "have reached a peak where the slightest imbalance can lead either to a serious, high-profile and large-scale provocation or a conflict," Pavel Muraveiko stressed
Read more
Crocus City Hall attack funded using cryptocurrency, Russian finance watchdog says
Russia’s Federal Financial Monitoring Service head added that the act of terrorism was intricately planned and it took an international network of conspirators to carry it out
Read more
Radioactive cloud from Ukraine’s eliminated munitions drifts to Europe — Security Council
"An increase in radiation levels has already been registered in Poland," Nikolay Patrushev warned
Read more
Ukrainian opposition demands parliament speaker's resignation over pro-Hitler remarks
The speaker’s shocking remarks sparked outrage among the public
Read more
Russia needs to boost production of goods based on domestic technologies — Putin
The President undescored that Russia did not plan to produce absolutely everything domestically
Read more
Kiev troops may strike targets in Crimea with ATACMS missiles — newspaper
The goal "is to put more pressure on Crimea," The New York Times said
Read more
Kiev may use ATACMS missiles to hit Crimean Bridge — Russian defense ministry official
Russian military will do its utmost to repel such attacks, Apty Alaudinov said
Read more
Kiev violates diplomatic relations convention by recruiting mercenaries abroad — diplomat
Maria Zakharova pointed to media reports, according to which Ukrainian embassies in a number of countries are openly campaigning local citizens to join the so-called International Legion of Ukrainian Territorial Defense
Read more
US incapable of replicating Cold War-era arms race — Valdai club expert
According to Dmitry Stefanovich, in order to prevent a new unbridled arms race, it is necessary to work on strategic stability as well as the sphere of arms control
Read more
Reinforced Ukrainian battlegroup fails to break through Russian defenses in DPR — expert
Andrey Marochko added that the Ukrainians have also intensified artillery and drone attacks at Russian positions
Read more
French neo-Nazi ringleader liquidated near Avdeyevka — sources
There is confirmed evidence of his connections with French secret services
Read more
Positive trends in Russian economy become stronger — Putin
"Despite unprecedented challenges we face in recent years, positive trends are becoming stronger in national economy," the head of state said
Read more
Electricity supplies to China cannot yet be restored to previous levels — Energy Ministry
According to Russian Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov, the ministry will return to this issue later, as hydro resources accumulate after the rainy season
Read more
Musk concurs that civil war looming in West
The US businessman commented on remarks by Gad Saad, a Canadian professor of Lebanese origin, who insisted that "the path that the West is taking will result in civil war"
Read more
FSB nabs Neo-Nazi group members in Volgograd Region plotting high-profile terror act
During the questioning, the detainees gave confessionary evidence that sharing the ideas of racial and religious supremacy, they established contact with the ringleaders of the pro-Ukrainian terrorist organization
Read more
Russian foreign minister to meet with Bolivian counterpart in Moscow
The top diplomats are to discuss bilateral ties, political dialogue, ways of broadening cooperation in various sectors and improving the legislative and contractual framework
Read more
Potential nuclear facilities in Poland to be military target for Russia — senior diplomat
According to Sergey Ryabkov, discussions around the deployment of NATO nuclear facilities in Poland are an "unfolding story"
Read more
Fatah accuses Hamas of actions that led to Israeli control of Gaza — report
Fatah also said Hamas is currently seeking to become part of the Palestine Liberation Organization, but is doing this "only to preserve itself and survive"
Read more
West bends sanctions rules when it suits them — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov noted that, "according to some parameters, companies in Europe and other regions can hardly maintain their competitiveness if they completely abandon our products"
Read more
Kremlin spokesman describes European Parliament as 'Russophobic machine'
Dmitry Peskov added that the EP "has turned into a machine brimming with internal contradictions that keeps generating boorish statements"
Read more
NATO bears direct responsibility for Ukraine crisis — Chinese Foreign Ministry
Spokesman Wang Wenbin stressed that China was not providing weapons to the conflicting parties and strictly controlled dual-use goods, including the export of drones
Read more
Over 3,100 foreign mercenaries fight for Ukraine, most of them from US
The Russian Investigative Committee added that measures are underway to locate their whereabouts and bring them to criminal liability
Read more
Promotion of Russian brands gives good return — Putin
Comprehensive mechanisms require to be worked out, the head of state noted, responding to a proposal to add new tools to support of congress and exhibition activities
Read more
Pelosi's remarks about US protesters undemocratic, Russian diplomat says
On April 25, US police said at least 127 people were arrested during large-scale protests on American university campuses against Israeli actions in the Palestinian enclave
Read more
Ukraine’s army leaves first defensive line in Berdychi near Avdeyevka, says DPR
The Ukrainian military has suffered heavy casualties among personnel and military hardware in that community, Igor Kimakovsky said
Read more
Top Chinese diplomat calls for creating conditions for talks on Ukraine
Wang Yi also called for "resolutely opposing attempts to take advantage of the chaos and add fuel to the fire"
Read more
Putin’s trip to China will rivet world’s attention, Kremlin spokesman predicts
The countries will jointly announce the time of this trip, Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Kiev confirms pulling back US-made Abrams tanks due to vulnerability to Russian UAVs
Thirty-one American tanks have become "unfit for the classical deployment," Maxim Buzhansky said
Read more
Russian, Chinese militaries interacting stabilizes world processes — top defense official
Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun noted that he wanted to discuss "the most fundamental issues" with his Russian counterpart, given the constraints of time and place
Read more
Iran calls on BRICS states to facilitate ceasefire in Gaza Strip
Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani called for a complete withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza
Read more
Russian Embassy to Austria denied participation in ceremony at Nazi concentration camp
The embassy said that the Austrian Mauthhausen Committee had also cautioned the organizations of Russian compatriots in Austria against participating in the event
Read more
Ukraine could send special forces to capture Zaporozhye NPP — politician
According to Vladimir Rogov, the Ukrainian troops are holding drills to cross the Dnieper from the right bank to the left bank and capture a large industrial site
Read more
Russian diplomat accuses US of coordinating Ukraine’s terrorist attacks
Earlier, US President Joe Biden signed a package of bills approved by Congress, which total some $95 bln and include about $61 bln to help Ukraine and $26 bln to support Israel
Read more
Ukrainian army strikes own surrendering soldiers — POW
Andrey Babenko said that after a crash course in Britain he had been sent to the frontline near Liman
Read more
Houthi leader says group attacked more than 100 ships in Red, Arabian seas so far
Ansar Allah strikes one ship every two days, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi said
Read more
Better situation for peace in Ukraine, threats to Belarus: new statements by Lukashenko
The head of state accused Washington of preparing a "Belarusian liberation army" and reiterated Minsk's readiness to "defend its country"
Read more
US government prepares to sign $6-bln contract for arms deliveries to Ukraine — Politico
According to the article, the United States "is putting the finishing touches" on one of its largest Ukraine military aid packages to date, which may be announced on Friday
Read more
Cosmonauts complete spacewalk two hours ahead of schedule
The cosmonauts fulfilled their tasks way faster than planned, spending four hours and 36 minutes in space
Read more
Abrams tanks easy targets for drones — Russian expert
According to Dmitry Kuzyakin, "as long as there is a lack of direct communication between those who make the tanks and who use them, the Abrams will not evolve to meet modern warfare requirements"
Read more
ATACMS shipment proves ‘Zelensky’s formula’ needed in US as ‘smoke and mirrors’ — diplomat
"Washington’s plan is sickeningly simple, as it means dragging everyone under the pretext of ‘peace intentions’ to an empty gathering, while bolstering Zelensky’s terrorist potential," Maria Zakharova said
Read more
West prepares puppet structures in case of coup in Belarus — KGB
Ivan Tertel said various methods were being considered, up to "instigating a forceful seizure by illegal armed groups" being trained in the West and Ukraine
Read more
Blinken’s visit to China meant to shatter Russian-Chinese ties — senior Russian diplomat
"I think that Beijing understands this perfectly well and will not even pretend being ready to reach any agreements with the Americans to the detriment of Russia’s interests," Sergey Ryabkov said
Read more
West views Europe as potential theater of military operations — Lukashenko
The number of operational and combat training activities in Poland and the Baltic states increases every year, the Belarusian President noted
Read more
US military advisers, if sent to Ukraine, won’t come close to frontlines — Pentagon
"United States has no intent of conducting combat operations inside of Ukraine, nor are these forces going to be anywhere near the frontlines," Patrick Ryder said
Read more
Press review: Belarus' new national security strategy and Russia, US butt heads at UN
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, April 26th
Read more
Moscow Zoo gifts animals to North Korea — news agency
Earlier, a delegation from the Moscow Zoo headed by its head Svetlana Akulova arrived in Pyongyang on April 22
Read more
Russia-Europe relations require fresh approach — Kremlin
Russia and Europe are geographically close anyway, Dmitry Peskov noted
Read more
Russia appreciates Bolivia’s push to defend sovereignty, Lavrov says
The Russian foreign minister said that the sides would exchange opinions on how to develop bilateral relations along the path outlined by Bolivian President Luis Arce and Russian President Vladimir Putin
Read more
Global community condemns use of terrorists in geopolitical struggle — Russian official
Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev noted that the heads of foreign delegations expressed sincere condolences to the Russian people over the casualties of the attack on a concert hall outside Moscow
Read more
Polish leader cautions NATO allies against provoking Russia
Andrzej Duda slammed the reported instances of Russian missiles entering Poland's airspace as "a Russian provocation"
Read more
Casualties reported after Ukrainian strike on residential house in Zaporozhye Region city
The rescuers are involved in efforts to clear the rubble of a five-story house on Kuibyshev Street
Read more
Russia ready to cooperate with all interested partners to ensure security — Putin
The Russian leader expressed confidence that the the 12th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues "will bolster cooperation for the mutual benefit of our countries and peoples"
Read more
Hungary sees Ukraine conflict entering new phase, NATO involvement rising
According to the minister Gergely Gulyas, the North Atlantic Alliance "wants to provide financial assistance, as well as supply weapons and train Ukrainian soldiers"
Read more
Russian troops destroy 89 Ukrainian UAVs, 5 boats in Kherson area over past day
"Battlegroup Dnepr units conducted active counterbattery warfare and destroyed enemy drones, manpower and equipment on the right bank of the Dnieper River," Governor Vladimir Saldo said
Read more
US effectively dooms Ukraine by its new decisions, Russian envoy says
"The American aid won’t save Zelensky. New weapons will be destroyed, and the special military operation goals will be achieved," Anatoly Antonov stressed
Read more
Russia says its battlegroup West seized better positions
The Russian forces also foiled a counterattack of an assault group of the Ukrainian 80th mechanized brigade in the vicinity of the Krasnoye settlement in the Donetsk People’s Republic
Read more
Russia to hold next international security meeting in 2025 — top security official
The date and location will be announced later
Read more
Moscow, Minsk pushing for peace even as 'war in the air' — Belarusian official
Pavel Muraveiko stressed that "the leaders of Belarus and Russia are doing everything possible and impossible to ensure peace and security on western borders"
Read more
Europe should be prepared to build relations with Russia post-Ukraine conflict — Macron
According to the French leader, when building relations with Russia, Europe needs to rely upon its own strong security system
Read more
Network of international conspirators plotted Crocus terrorist attack — watchdog
Yury Chikhanchin pointed out that the perpetrators of the attack were provided with money, weapons, transportation and ammunition
Read more
Israel Defense Forces delivers more strikes on Hezbollah infrastructure in Lebanon
Apart from that, IDF fighter jets delivered strikes on Hezbollah infrastructure in the area of Kfarchouba in southern Lebanon and in Markaba
Read more
Situation at ZNPP remains unpredictable — International Atomic Energy Agency
The situation can take a sudden turn for the worse from one minute to the next, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said
Read more
Russian defense chief points to West’s double standards on right to self-defense
In this regard, Sergey Shoigu mentioned the operation that Tehran carried out "in retaliation for a blatant attack on the Iranian consulate building in Damascus"
Read more
Press review: NATO flexes muscles near Russian border and South China Sea runs hot
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, April 24th
Read more
North Korea to take part in SPIEF — Embassy in Russia
The 27th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will be held on June 5-8, 2024
Read more
European Parliament urges EU states to regard Russian presidential vote as illegitimate
The resolution passed in a 493-11 vote, with 18 abstentions
Read more
Kremlin vows to resolve situation with Turkish Airlines refusing service to Russians
Russia has "very constructive and friendly relations" with Turkey, Dmitry Peskov stressed
Read more
Negative trends still on rise in US-China relations — top Chinese diplomat
The United States should not cross the red lines with regard to China’s sovereignty and security, Wang Yi added
Read more
Security concerns mount as radical Islamists flock to Southeast Asia
Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu added that establishing a security framework in Eurasia will be an important goal for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization
Read more
Shoigu talks about ties with NATO, attacks on Zaporozhye NPP as he attends SCO meeting
TASS has put together the highlights of Shoigu's speech
Read more
Bolivarian Alliance countries stand for multipolar world — Maduro
"ALBA can be among the founders of a new world, a new international multipolar order," the Venezuelan president stressed
Read more
Space station’s orbit raised by 1 km — Roscosmos
According to preliminary information, the average altitude of the orbital outpost was increased to 414.8 km above the Earth’s surface
Read more
Ukraine had to negotiate agreements with Russia with ‘three masters’ — Russian envoy
"It is very difficult to negotiate with those who are unable to make decisions, even if they want, they can’t, and only act as a side to a difficult conflict," Vladimir Medinsky explained
Read more
Dardanelles temporarily closed due to fire on board of dry cargo carrier
Rescue craft were promptly sent to the ship, fire extinguishing started, the crew was evacuated
Read more
Russian troops wipe out Ukrainian UAV production workshop over past day
The Russian forces improved their frontline positions and inflicted casualties on five Ukrainian army brigades in the Donetsk area over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
SCO expects Belarus to join the organization very soon — Shoigu
The Russian defense chief is certain that "this is an important moment in strengthening security in the SCO space"
Read more
All-Belarusian People's Assembly adopts new military doctrine, security concept
The adoption of a new military doctrine instead of the one that has been in force since July 2016 stems from the need for adaptation to the changed military-strategic situation
Read more
Foreign delegations show great interest in Russian defense products — security official
The 12th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues took place in St. Petersburg on April 23-25
Read more
Houthis say they attacked MSC Darwin vessel in Gulf of Aden
The Houthis also confirmed that the movement will "continue its military operations, impeding the navigation of Israeli vessels in the Red Sea, the Arab Sea and the Indian Ocean"
Read more
US-oriented structures try to reformat security system in Asia-Pacific region
Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu underlined that this is being done by strengthening "military-political structures such as QUAD, AUKUS and the US-Japan-Philippines triad"
Read more
Israel ready to accept release of fewer than 40 hostages in deal’s first phase — newspaper
According to the report, Israel is willing to acceprt the release of women, men over 50 years old and those seriously ill
Read more
US 'not forgetting' to help itself with aid to Ukraine — Kremlin
"In any case, whatever the modality of providing this aid, de facto it is about provoking Ukraine into further hostilities down to the last Ukrainian, putting guarantted money in the pockets of the US," Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Venezuelan foreign ministry, Russian embassy hold joint conference in Caracas
The event brought together almost 200 diplomats, foreign ministry staffers and experts in international relations
Read more