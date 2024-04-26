British prosecutors charge five suspects with working for Russia

LONDON, April 26. /TASS/. The UK Crown Prosecution Service has charged five suspects with committing acts allegedly favorable to Russia, namely setting fire to a building connected with Ukraine, Sky News reported.

According to Nick Price, head of the Crown Prosecution Service Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, Dylan Earl, 20, is among those who were charged. The young man from the county of Leicestershire was allegedly involved in "planning an arson attack on a Ukrainian-linked commercial property in March [2024]," the Crown Prosecution Service said in a statement. A few days ago, the Sunday Times reported, without naming Earl, that he had been arrested on suspicion of committing offenses under the National Security Act for the benefit of Russia.

In addition, charges of aggravated arson have been brought against people Earl allegedly hired to carry out the crime. They are Paul English, 60, and Nii Kojo Mensah, 21, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

Charges of aggravated arson and agreeing to accept a material benefit from a foreign intelligence service were also filed against Jake Reeves, 22. Another suspect, Dmitrijus Paulauska, 22, was charged with failing to disclose information to police about terrorist acts. "The foreign state to which these charges relate is Russia," Scotland Yard said. It did not specify which building was involved.

Earl, English and Mensah are due to appear at London's Old Bailey Court on May 10. Reeves and Paulauska are due to appear before a judge at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday.