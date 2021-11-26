US envoy offers condolences over Russian coal mine tragedy

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan has expressed his deepest condolences over the tragedy in the Listvyazhnaya coal mine in Russia’s Kemerovo Region.

"On behalf of all of my colleagues at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow I offer my deepest condolences to the families who lost loved ones and for everyone injured at the Listvyazhnaya mine. Our thoughts and prayers are with all the victims and their families," Sullivan said, according to a Twitter account of the US Embassy’s spokesman, Jason Rebholz.

According to the latest data, the accident, which took place on Thursday morning, killed over 50 people. A criminal case has been opened under Article 217.2 of the Russian Criminal Code (violation of industrial safety requirements causing the death of two or more persons through negligence). The accident could have been caused by a methane gas explosion, Russian Deputy Prosecutor General Dmitry Demeshin said.