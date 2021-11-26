Ukraine’s president claims to have information about preparations for coup

KIEV, November 26. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has stated that he has information about preparations for a coup planned for December 1, along with attempts to involve businessman Rinat Akhmetov in the activity.

"I have received information that a state coup will be carried out in our country on December 1," he said at a press conference in Kiev on Friday.

According to Zelensky, he learned of the plans to oust him after listening to the recording of a conversation allegedly between Russian and Ukrainian nationals. Zelensky claims the parties said that "the public is ready" for a coup and "Akhmetov is ready to join efforts to replace the incumbent president." "But this is what a coup is. I believe that the information [is being spread] for a reason, in order to force Akhmetov into war against me, against the state," the Ukrainian president noted.

He also stated that according to the information available to him, there were plans to raise $1 bln to organize a coup in Ukraine. He did not specify who would provide the funds. The Ukrainian president added that he had invited Akhmetov to his Kiev residence to let him listen to the recording.