Russia urges Berlin, Paris to end political speculations over Ukraine — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Russia is urging France and Germany to end political speculations over the conflict in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing on Thursday.

"We are calling upon Germany and France to drop political speculations and time-serving PR campaigns that distort the reality, and to give thought in earnest to urging Kiev to comply with its obligations. It would be a good idea to start commenting on what is happening there on a regular basis. Not to provide information support for Kiev’s actions that apparently play into the hands of the West, but to make daily comments on everything that is happening on the engagement line and on all civilian casualties," she said.

Zakharova advised the West to make regular comments on the security situation and the "aggressive rhetoric by officials in Kiev and political and public figures, the closure of mass media and the crackdown on freedom of speech."

"Everything that we do becomes the focus of unhealthy interest all the time. Now it is possible to set eyes on Kiev, since Germany and France bear responsibility for it," she added.

Zakharova stressed that if the Ukrainian authorities are really indifferent towards the plight of its own citizens, they should end bloodshed in Donbass at once and establish a direct dialogue with the Lugansk People’s Republic and the Donetsk People’s Republic on the implementation of the package of measures.

The Russian Foreign Ministry on November 17 published diplomatic correspondence between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his French and German counterparts in order to prevent distortions of Moscow’s position regarding the idea of a meeting of Normandy Quartet foreign ministers. Zakharova explained later that this correspondence showed Moscow’s proposals regarding the Normandy Quartet in order to fill a future meeting with specific content, and also demonstrated that the Western partners’ claims about Russia’s allegedly unconstructive stance were groundless.