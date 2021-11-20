Bulgaria will hold second round of presidential elections

SOFIA, November 21. /TASS/. The second round of the presidential elections to determine the name of the new head of state will be held in Bulgaria on Sunday. The struggle for the top position is being waged by two candidates - incumbent President Rumen Radev supported by the Bulgarian Socialist Party, and the head of Sofia University Anastas Gerdzhikov supported by the former ruling Citizens for European Development of Bulgaria party.

The two candidates secured the biggest support from voters following the results of the first round of elections on November 14: 49.41% of voters (1,322,128 people) voted for Radev, while 22.82% (610,710) supported Gerdzhikov. To win in the second round, each of them only needs to get a simple majority of votes, the voting results do not depend on the turnout.

From 07:00 local time (08:00 Moscow time) to 20:00 (21:00 Moscow time), more than 13,000 voting stations will operate in the country with around 6.7 mln people with the right to vote. Additional 749 voting sites for Bulgarian citizens abroad will be opened in 68 countries.