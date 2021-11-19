US welcomes some of Putin’s recent statements, including on Ukraine — White House

WASHINGTON, November 19. /TASS/. Washington welcomes some of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s statement, made during an extended meeting of the Russian Foreign Ministry Collegium on Thursday, including those calling for a peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Friday.

"President Putin’s speech <…> touched on a range of topics, including US-Russian relations, and the need to maintain dialogue to address many disagreements. We agree. <…> We welcome President Putin’s statement about resolving the Donbass conflict peacefully, using the Minsk agreements," she said.

During a news conference on Friday, Psaki was asked to comment on the Russian leader’s statement that Western countries "don’t take Russian ‘red lines’ <…> seriously" and also his words that West’s supplies of lethal weaponry to Ukraine exacerbate the situation in Donbass. In this context, the journalist asked whether Washington was more inclined to take heed of Putin’s warning or to help Ukraine.

"We go with what is in the interests of the United States, and with what is in our own national security interests," Psaki replied.