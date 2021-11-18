Russia calls for dialogue between Belarusian authorities, opposition — Putin

MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has called for a dialogue between the Belarusian authorities and the opposition.

"We are aware that although the situation in Belarus has returned to calm, nevertheless there are problems. We are well aware of that. And we call for a dialogue between the authorities and the opposition, of course," Putin said, while speaking at an enlarged board meeting of the Russian Foreign Ministry on Thursday.

Belarus on August 9, 2020 held a presidential election, in which according to the Central Election Commission the incumbent president, Alexander Lukashenko emerged the winner. The opposition’s candidate, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, placed second. She did not recognize the returns and left the country. After the election results were announced, mass protests began in the country. During the first days, clashes with police took place.