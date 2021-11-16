Polish border guards thwart attempt by 100 migrants to storm border

WARSAW, November 16. /TASS/. The Polish Border Guard have thwarted an attempt by 100 migrants to storm the border, the state agency reported on Twitter on Tuesday.

"At the Dubicze Cerkiewne crossing border point, a group of 100 people launched a botched attempt to storm the border," the Polish Border Guard informed.

According to the state agency, "on November 15, there were 224 attempts made to cross the border. The border control officers issued ordinances for twenty-nine foreigners to leave Polish territory."

"Five people were detained during roadside checks for complicity in the illegal border crossing. Two Ukrainians, one Pole and one Tajik were detained. The couriers wanted to transport 10 people," the Polish police revealed.

A large group of migrants arrived on a closed border crossing near the Polish town of Kuznica on Monday morning and stopped on the Belarusian side of the border, and throughout the day made no attempt to go to Poland, where a cordon of Polish police and other law enforcement agents had been set up, with water cannons ready and waiting. According to the Polish police, about 3,500 migrants congregated there. The Polish side of the border has 4,000 border guards, 2,000 policemen, and 15,000 servicemen. Polish authorities expected that the border would be stormed overnight, but so far there have been no reports of any serious incidents.