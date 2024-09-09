Russia’s barley exports up by over 30% in January-August — Agroexport

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Russia’s barley exports increased by more than 30% in January-August 2024 year-on-year to around 5.6 mln tons, the Agroexport federal center reported.

"According to expert estimation, Russia exported around 5.6 mln tons of barley in the first eight months of 2024. Compared with the same period last year supplies rose by more than 30%," the report said.

Saudi Arabia is the largest importer of Russian barley with deliveries having exceeded 1.7 mln tons, according to the report. Iran and China were the largest barley importers in natural terms in January-August 2024.