China set to promote multipolarity, inclusive globalization as SCO chair — diplomat

BEIJING, September 9. /TASS/. During its tenure as Chair of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), China will contribute to building a multipolar world order and promoting globalization that would include everybody in the international community, Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister Sun Weidong said at a briefing on his country’s rotating presidency in 2024-2025.

"China intends to promote an equal and multipolar world order as well as an inclusive economic globalization for all while adding stability and predictability to the present-day world in practice," Sun said.

While holding the rotating SCO presidency, China will strengthen cooperation with other member countries in trade, economy, finance, energy, green development and digital economy, the senior Chinese diplomat added. China is also planning to actively promote establishing links between its Belt and Road investment and trade initiative and regional cooperation and national development projects across the SCO area, he added.

According to the diplomat, as the chair of the SCO, China will hold over a hundred meetings and events in politics, security, economy and the humanitarian sphere.

At the SCO summit in Astana in July, China took over the rotating presidency, and in 2025, China will host a summit of the organization.

The SCO currently counts Belarus, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan among its members, with Afghanistan and Mongolia as observers. Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahrein, Cambodia, Egypt, Kuwait, the Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are the SCO dialogue partners.