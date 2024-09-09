Russia, Gulf Cooperation Council member-states urge against armed conflict in Yemen

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Russia and all involved parties in the Persian Gulf situation express their hope that the participating sides in the Yemeni conflict would avoid a resumption of the armed confrontation and start thinking about a roadmap plan that is intended to overcome the ongoing conflict, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday following a session of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

"As regards to the situation in Yemen, the participating sides agreed on the importance of ensuring the safety of the international navigation," the statement reads. "It was emphasized that this task should be dealt with exclusively via political and diplomatic means."

"We hope that the parties to the Yemeni conflict would be able to avoid the resumption of an active phase of an armed conflict and resort to the implementation a roadmap aimed at an internal political settlement under UN auspices," the statement added.

The Russian Foreign Ministry’s press office added that all involved parties agreed to convene for another, 8th round of strategic talks between the Gulf Cooperation Council and Russia, in 2025. The talks are deemed to be hosted by Russia next year.