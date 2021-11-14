{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Baku reports Yerevan’s attempt to concentrate troops at border

According to the Azerbaijan’s defense ministry, the situation is controlled by the Azerbaijani army

BAKU, November 14. /TASS/. Azerbaijan’s defense ministry said on Sunday it has foiled the Armenian side’s attempt to concentrate troops and vehicles to the Lachin section of the border between the two countries.

"In the morning on November 14, Azerbaijani army units observed the concentration of Armenian troops and vehicles near the Lachin section of the border. Azerbaijani army units deployed in this direction took immediate measures to prevent another provocation from the Armenian side. <…> As a result, Armenian soldiers were forced to leave this territory," it said.

According to the ministry, the situation is controlled by the Azerbaijani army.

The ministry recalled that the Armenian side had made an abortive attempt to deploy around 60 soldiers to the Lachin border section and called on Armenia to stop such provocations. "It is yet another evidence that the Armenian side is not interested in the delimitation and demarcation of the state border between the two countries by means of talks," the ministry said. "The entire responsibility for the consequences of the confrontation at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border will rest on Armenia’s military political leadership."

The Azerbaijani defense ministry said on November 10 that some 60 Armenian soldiers had been closed off while trying to make a lodgment at the Lachin section of the border. Later, they were released at the request of the Russian side.

The conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the highland region of Nagorno-Karabakh, a disputed territory that had been part of Azerbaijan before the Soviet Union break-up, but primarily populated by ethnic Armenians, broke out in February 1988 after the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region announced its withdrawal from the Azerbaijan Soviet Socialist Republic. In 1992-1994, tensions boiled over and exploded into large-scale military action for control over the enclave and seven adjacent territories after Azerbaijan lost control of them. Talks on the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement have been ongoing since 1992 under the OSCE Minsk Group, led by its three co-chairs - Russia, France and the United States.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, 2020, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. On November 9, 2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh. Under the document, the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides stopped at the positions that they had held and Russian peacekeepers were deployed along the engagement line in Nagorno-Karabakh and along the Lachin corridor that connects Armenia with the enclave to exercise control of the ceasefire observance. Apart from that, a number of districts came over to Baku’s control.

Tags
ArmeniaAzerbaijanNagorno-Karabakh
Belarusian top diplomat, EU foreign policy chief discuss border migration crisis
Vladimir Makey informed Borrell about Belarus’ steps to reduce the migrant flows from Asia, Africa and the Middle East
Read more
Two Russian Tu-160 strategic bombers patrol Belarus airspace — top brass
The Russian strategic bombers escorted by the Belarusian fighters conducted their joint air patrol "for the purposes of ensuring military security of the Union State and these measures are not aimed against third countries," the ministry stressed
Read more
Naval operations of US warships, NATO spy planes moved to northwestern Black Sea
The Russian Defense Ministry continues to monitor the United States’ military activity
Read more
Oslo pushes ahead with latent militarization of Spitsbergen — Russian Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova notes that the Norwegian naval ship’s visit to the archipelago was another in a series of Oslo’s steps to include this territory in the sphere of its military efforts
Read more
Hainan's duty free sales grew by 121% in January-September
More than 5.1 million customers visited duty free stores on the island
Read more
Press review: NATO beefs up recon action near Russia and EU, Belarus raise border stakes
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, November 12th
Read more
Belarus ready to ensure its security with Russia’s help, if necessary — defense minister
Viktor Khrenin stressed that Belarus’ Armed Forces are ready to respond toughly to any threats
Read more
Two Russian paratroopers die in combat readiness exercise in Belarus - Defense Ministry
A sudden strong gust of wind close to the ground forced two contract paratroopers, who were highly qualified skydiving instructors, to come down, both parachutists’ domes failed
Read more
Russia views US military activity in Black Sea region as security threat — top brass
The true goal of the US actions unprovoked by Russia are to study the theater of military operations in case of the use-of-force scenario in the southeast, Russia’s Defense Ministry said in a statement
Read more
Migration crises were created by Western countries themselves - Putin
Russian President said that Russia has nothing to do with the migration crisis on the border of Belarus and the EU
Read more
Serbia ready to implement pipeline projects with Gazprom - President
Serbia is the only European country that has never introduced any sanctions or measures against Russia, Aleksandar Vucic stressed
Read more
Hainan's Haikou registers 176,900 new market participants in first three quarters of 2021
It’s a 126% increase compared to the same period in 2020
Read more
Ukrainian government claims it is at ‘energy war’ with Russia
Ukraine earlier claimed that Russia had blocked coal deliveries to Ukraine from Kazakhstan
Read more
Roscosmos cancels ISS orbit adjustment after space debris avoidance maneuver
It is the calculation of the avoidance maneuver conducted by ballistics specialists of the Flight Control Center at TsNIImash that allowed cancelling the November 16 orbit adjustment
Read more
Putin calls for prompt mutual recognition of COVID vaccines in world
The Russian President recalled that at the latest Group of Twenty summit Russia had advanced an initiative to look at the prompt recognition of vaccines and certificates
Read more
Russian agencies, EMA cooperate for Sputnik V vaccine approval - Lavrov
France is among those in the European Union who are waiting for the decision of the World Health Organization, Russian Foreign Minister said
Read more
Expert: Hainan to achieve breakthrough in economic partnership with ASEAN by 2025
In the process of increasing cooperation with Southeast Asian countries, the province will form an important regional center, according to Chi Fulin, director of the China Institute of Reform and Development
Read more
Media: Haikou city opens Hainan's first pharmaceutical equipment service base
The facility was established by the provincial pharmaceutical control authority in cooperation with the Haikou National Hi-Tech Industrial Development Zone Committee
Read more
Hainan allows foreigners to obtain recreational boats crew licenses
Chinese authorities plan to turn Hainan into a yacht tourism center and international cruise ship trade base
Read more
Press review: US jets flock to Russia’s south and Poland-Belarus crisis hurting business
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, November 11th
Read more
Russia expects serious conversation on Ukraine at 2+2 meeting with France — Lavrov
Russia's top diplomat pointed out that France and Germany allowed Kiev "to undermine and openly and consistently ignore all advice" and the Minsk Agreements
Read more
Putin proposes stronger APEC cooperation with other organizations
According to Putin, greater coordination with other regional forums and organizations that have similar agendas - the EAEU, the ASEAN and the SCO - would help to raise the efficiency of the APEC
Read more
Poland and neighboring countries want to initiate conflict — Belarusian defense minister
Viktor Khrenin pointed out that the military activity taking place in the immediate vicinity of the Belarusian borders has nothing to do with the migration crisis in its scale
Read more
Russia is not party to conflict in Donbass and will never agree to the opposite - Putin
Russian President said that Normandy Four as only mechanism to settle Donbass crisis
Read more
Putin finds it inappropriate to conduct maneuvers in Black Sea in response to NATO drills
Russian President also said that NATO exercises is a serious challenge for the country
Read more
Hainan’s Sanya creates economic research institute
It will solve issues in the financial services industry, international trade and maritime economy
Read more
Russia’s latest Checkmate fighter capable of striking any targets in battle
According to Rostec, the aircraft is also capable of accomplishing any tasks outside the area of the operation of air defense weapons
Read more
Rostec already discussed possible foreign contracts for Checkmate fighter — head
Checkmate will have an open architecture configuration and can therefore be customized to meet every customer’s needs in the best possible way
Read more
Russian Tu-160 aircraft conduct 15-hour flight over northern seas - Defense Ministry
The duration of the flight amounted to about 15 hours
Read more
NATO may push Ukraine to stage military provocation in Donbass — Russian senator
As Konstantin Kosachev noted, Kiev's ongoing complaints about the alleged increased number of Russian troops near the Ukrainian border point to barely concealed plans to carry out a blitzkrieg in Donbass
Read more
Vucic says he plans to focus on gas price, increased supplies at talks with Putin
Serbian President hopes that Russian President will have a better understanding of Serbia’s position on the gas price and the amounts of supply
Read more
Hainan's online recruitment platform receives 40,000 resumes in four days
The first published batch of vacancies includes 36,000 job titles
Read more
Russia ready to help resolve migration crisis on Belarusian border with EU - Putin
Western countries seek to avoid responsibility for a migration crisis on the border between Belarus and the European Union, Russian President said
Read more
US, UK, EU ready to discuss new sanctions against Minsk — statement
The countries claim that Minsk’s goal is "destabilizing neighbouring countries and the European Union’s external border and diverting attention away from its own increasing human rights violations"
Read more
Poland violates international norms on Belarusian border — Russian diplomat
The diplomat went on to say that Russia had many questions to European Union countries about the migrant crisis on the border between Belarus and Poland
Read more
Russian paratroopers sent to Belarus in snap combat readiness check
Russian Il-76 military transport aircraft took off from airfields in Russia and flew to Belarus to airdrop the paratroopers
Read more
Russia never had plans of invading Ukraine — diplomat
The diplomat added that this stance will remain in place "unless we are provoked by Ukraine or by somebody else"
Read more
Russian Su-57, MiG-35, Su-35, Su-30 combat aircraft in great demand in Mideast — official
Visitors of the Dubai Airshow will be able to view Russian combat planes in action
Read more
Lukashenko asks Russia’s military to join combat alerts on Union State’s western borders
As the Belarusian president said, "the Russians and Belarusians must jointly control this situation"
Read more
Expert: Hainan aims to close all customs offices by 2025
To achieve this goal, the province's competent agencies should pay close attention to both key and secondary growth factors, said Chi Fulin, director of the China Institute of Reform and Development
Read more
About 100 migrants crossed into Poland, remain near razor wire fence - border committee
The migrant crisis on the border of Belarus with Latvia, Lithuania and Poland unraveled on November 8
Read more
Khabib Nurmagomedov’s cousin detained in Moscow for car-ramming police officer
Usman Nurmagomedov and Kamal Idrisov were detained upon flight arrival from Kaspiysk
Read more
US altering Black Sea deployment concept, says Russian military expert
According to Ivan Konovalov, the United States has thus far been unable to streamline interoperability with its NATO allies
Read more
Russian defense chief points to deteriorating military-political situation in Europe
Sergey Shoigu pointed out that the Russian initiatives aimed at raising predictability and reducing risks remained in force
Read more
More than 300 Hainan companies take part in import exhibition in Shanghai
A total of almost 3,000 companies from 127 countries and regions are participating in the event
Read more
Accusations against Russia over situation on Belarusian-Polish border are absurd - MFA
They turn blind eye to what is happening in relation to the migrants themselves, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s human rights envoy Grigory Lukyantsev said
Read more
Media: Hainan introduces regulations to improve business environment
According to the PRC authorities, the regulations will improve the rule of law and government services for businesses in Hainan's business environment
Read more
Expert: Hainan can maintain growth rates above 10% in the next five years
Over the past three quarters, the province has shown high dynamics, with a noticeable increase in foreign trade, said the director of the China Institute of Reform and Development Chi Fulin
Read more
Xi Jinping: Chinese authorities step up efforts to bolster Hainan openness
According to the Chinese leader, the government intends to take an active part in the creation of a new mechanism for cross-border trade in services
Read more
Media: China’s Sanya to create an international corn selection center
The project is overseen by China Agricultural University, according to the Hainan Daily newspaper
Read more
Hainan expands media network to hire foreign professionals
Haikou city organized a large-scale presentation, showcasing ample job opportunities and the potential of the ever-expanding local employment market
Read more