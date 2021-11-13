Lukashenko says he has cordial, brotherly relations with Putin

MINSK, November 13. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has praised his relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin as brotherly, noting that they have identical perception of global developments.

"He (Putin - TASS) and I are always on equal terms. We have a very fraternal, cordial relationship," Lukashenko said in an interview with Igor Korotchenko, editor-in-chief of the Russian monthly National Defense.

Lukashenko said that 2020 "was a lesson for both."

"Both for me and for him. We realized that all the conversations were a screen of the West, it was nothing but talk. And they, as I said, have been unleashing wars here all the time, and they are projected to do so now," the president said.

"We have become different, so they are afraid of us," he said. "Last year has brought us even closer in this regard. And today I cannot even name the issue where we would disagree in our assessments. In my opinion, there is no such an issue," the Belarusian leader said.

He also added that "seemingly petty things tend to bring us together to comprehend the current processes."

According to Lukashenko, Putin understands "what Belarus is like, understands what is happening in the West, exactly as I do."

"In other words, we have identical attitudes in evaluating what is happening now," Lukashenko said.