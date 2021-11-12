Coronavirus outbreak occurs near Russian Embassy in Beijing, diplomat reveals

BEIJING, November 12. /TASS/. A coronavirus outbreak occurred near the Russian embassy compound in Beijing, but the threat to Russian citizens has been minimized, Spokesman of the Russian Embassy, Georgy Yegorov reported on Friday.

"We confirm that an outbreak of coronavirus occurred in an office building located near the [Russian] embassy. The local authorities immediately took all necessary measures," the Russian diplomat assured.

"The threat of infection to embassy employees and Russian citizens living nearby has been minimized," Yegorov stressed.

Beefed-up epidemic control measures were introduced on Friday in the Chinese capital, where coronavirus cases were recorded among visitors to a major conference of oil workers. The Russian embassy and the TASS representative office were in the area where those infected were likely to travel.