Venezuela expects Russian support in fighting sanctions — foreign minister

MOSCOW, November 8. /TASS/. Venezuela remains one of Russia’s most steadfast allies on the international arena and expects Moscow’s support in the fight against unilateral sanctions, Venezuela’s Foreign Minister Felix Plasencia said at a joint news conference with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov after their talks.

"We are working on the creation of a group that would fight against the implementation of unilateral coercive measures, or sanctions by the U.S. and other countries and organizations because the engagement of unilateral coercive tools hits the ordinary people and in no way helps to achieve the goals that are stated when these sanctions are introduced, particularly the goals of removal from power of undesirable governments,’’ he said.

During the talks, the sides reiterated their adherence to multilateral approaches and spoke decisively against efforts to interfere with the affairs of other states, the Venezuelan foreign minister said. ‘’Venezuela was and is Russia’s most steadfast ally in Latin America and the Caribbean,’’ Plasencia said. ‘’We are always together and expect Russia’s support on the world arena and all the international sites.