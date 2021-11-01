India expects Russian security chief to attend November 10 consultations on Afghanistan

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. India hopes that Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev will take part in the consultations of senior security officials from the countries of the region on Afghanistan due to be held in India on November 10, Indian Ambassador to Russia Bala Venkatesh Varma said in an interview with TASS ahead of the end of his mission in Moscow.

The diplomat noted that Russia and India hold consultations on Afghanistan at various levels. "Russia recently hosted a meeting of the Moscow format. Our DG, MFA looking after relations with Afghanistan was here along with our DG who looks after our relations with Russia. They participated in the Moscow Format meeting. They also had an interaction with the Taliban. So I think on the whole this is an important factor," he said.

"Secondly, at the NSA's level, General Patrushev visited India in September. This would most possibly be followed by India hosting a meeting of the senior security officials on November 10 on Afghanistan of regional countries. General Patrushev has been invited and there’s a very strong possibility that he may actually visit. We are still awaiting confirmation, but he will be a very welcome participant in the dialogue." The ambassador said, adding that Pakistan, China, Iran, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan are also expected to take part in these consultations.

"India and Russia, I must emphasize have particular interest in the impact of Afghanistan on the broader region so therefore our existing consultations have been further strengthened, including at the security services level," he added.

After the Biden administration announced the end of its US military operation in Afghanistan and the launch of its troop pullout, the Taliban embarked on an offensive against Afghan government forces. On August 15, Taliban fighters swept into Kabul without encountering any resistance and gained full control over the Afghan capital within a few hours. Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani said he had stepped down to prevent any bloodshed and subsequently fled the country. On September 6, the Taliban said they had taken control of the entire country and announced a new interim government the following day. However, this government has not been officially recognized by any of the world nations.

