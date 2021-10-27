US top diplomat holds phone talk with Sudan’s released premier

WASHINGTON, October 27. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a phone conversation with Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, released by the military late on Tuesday, the US Department of State’s press service said.

"The Secretary welcomed the Prime Minister’s release from custody and reiterated his call on Sudanese military forces to release all civilian leaders in detention and to ensure their safety," the statement says. "He also expressed his deep concern about the ongoing military takeover and repeated the imperative for military forces to use restraint and avoid violence in responding to demonstrators."

According to the report, the secretary emphasized US support "for the civilian-led transition to democracy."

Following weeks-long protests, the Sudanese military arrested Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and several high-ranking officials and politicians in the small hours on Monday. The country’s leader, General Abdel Fattah al-Burkhan, dissolved supreme authorities and imposed a state of emergency. He also suspended a number of provisions of the constitutional declaration, which sets the frames of the interim period after toppling of President Omar al-Bashir, who had ruled the country for 30 years, and determines relations between the military and civilian authorities.