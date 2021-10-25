Sudanese PM calls on supporters to carry out peaceful protests — TV

CAIRO, October 25. /TASS/. Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, placed under house arrest by the country's military, called on his supporters to carry out peaceful protests. His statement was released by Sudan's Information Ministry, Al Arabiya reported.

Hamdok particularly called on the Sudanese people to take to the street to protect the revolution, making sure that protests are peaceful. According to the news outlet, the prime minister had managed to issue the statement before he was detained and taken to an unknown location. The information minister was arrested, too.