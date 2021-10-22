No tougher COVID-19 restrictions planned in Russia yet, says Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, October 22. / TASS /. Russia is not planning to impose tighter coronavirus restrictions so far, however, no one can predict the development of the epidemiological situation, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"Currently, there are no [such plans]," the Kremlin spokesman answered a question about the possible introduction of more severe COVID-19 restrictions.

At the same time, Peskov emphasized that "no one could accurately predict the development of the COVID-19 situation in the country, given the insufficient level of mass vaccination." "<…> So, it is impossible to answer such questions," the spokesman stated.

Commenting on the existing COVID-19 measures taken by the Moscow authorities, Peskov pointed out that "such a decision had been made by specialists." "We cannot somehow meddle in this, we are not authorized to make such decisions. Experts have agreed that some restrictions are required to be imposed [in the capital] in order to curb [the coronavirus spread]," the Kremlin spokesman concluded.