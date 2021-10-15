Crisis in Afghanistan poses serious threat to CIS nations’ security — Tajik president

DUSHANBE, October 15. /TASS/. The military-political crisis in Afghanistan is a serious threat to the security of CIS nations, Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rakhmon said on Friday.

"The military-political and humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan has created a serious threat to the security of our countries," he said at an online meeting of the Council of the CIS Heads of State.

He stressed that the seizure of power by the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) movement, which is on the United Nations list of terrorist groups, "has only aggravated the situation" in this neighboring state.

After the Biden administration announced the end of its US military operation in Afghanistan and the launch of its troop pullout, the Taliban embarked on an offensive against Afghan government forces. On August 15, Taliban fighters swept into Kabul without encountering any resistance and gained full control over the Afghan capital within a few hours. Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani said he had stepped down to prevent any bloodshed and subsequently fled the country. On September 6, the Taliban said they had taken control of the entire country and announced a new interim government the following day. The government is formed by Taliban members only, who mostly represent the biggest ethnic group in Afghanistan, the Pashtun.

Following this, many countries said that such a government could not be considered as inclusive and called on the Taliban to include delegates from ethnic and religious minorities, as well as women into it.