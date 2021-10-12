{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Belarusian investigators open imposture case against opposition figures

They are suspected of creating "pseudo bodies of state power, as well as directorates and missions of the Republic of Belarus abroad"
The Investigative Committee of Belarus
MINSK, October 12. /TASS/. The Investigative Committee of Belarus has launched a criminal case against Svetlana Tikhanovskaya and Pavel Latushko on charges of unwarranted appropriation of a title or official powers, committee spokesperson Sergei Kabakovich told the Belarus-1 TV channel on Tuesday.

"The Main Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of Belarus is investigating a criminal case into suspected crime envisaged by article 382 of the Criminal Code of Belarus (wrongfully assuming an official title or authority). Suspects Tikhanovskaya and Latusko, in coordination with other participants of the conspiracy to violate the Constitution of Belarus, have created pseudo bodies of state power, as well as directorates and missions of the Republic of Belarus abroad," the spokesman said.

US views Nuland’s meetings in Moscow as constructive — spokesperson
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and Nuland spoke for more than one and a half hours at the Russian foreign ministry on Tuesday
Several Russians removed from US sanction list ahead of Nuland’s visit — diplomat
According to Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, Nuland’s visit to Moscow was requested by the US side
Pacific Fleet vessels hold missile firings in Sea of Japan
Target missiles launched from small missiles and anti-submarine ships were fired upon, in total, 10 missile launches were carried out as part of practical actions
Mitrofan Moskalenko helicopter carrier to become Russian Black Sea Fleet flagship — source
Necessary insfrastructure is being prepared in Sevastopol for the warship, currently being built at the Zaliv shipyard
Agrarian sector becomes a pillar of Russian economy — Putin
In his words, advanced technologies are actively used by the Russian agricultural sector
The Hague seeks to deflect attention from Kiev to Moscow in MH17 case — Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova noted that the Dutch Foreign Ministry's decision to end work on an additional probe into the situation when the airspace was not closed over conflict zone in Donbass led to further politicization of the situation around the investigation
Kremlin rejects ‘unrealistic’ prospect of imposing penalties in Russia for refusing jab
In Dmitry Peskov’s opinion, such measures "contradict the social nature" of the Russian state
Putin, Merkel, Macron stress importance of Normandy format — Kremlin
The three leaders agreed to continue discussing a possibility of organizing a Normandy Four (Russia, Germany, France, Ukraine) summit
Putin to deliver very important speech at Russian Energy Week — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Russian President would take part in the Russian Energy Week’s plenary session
Serbia outfits its armor with Russia’s latest combat modules to boost firepower
The improved armored personnel carrier has received a Russian 32V01 remote-controlled combat module with a 30mm automatic gun and a robotic module with a 57mm cannon
‘Unacceptable’: China blasts US politicization of Russian gas deliveries to EU
According to Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian, the American authorities are pushing a deliberate policy of exerting pressure on Russian energy projects in Europe
Putin backs idea to increase gas supply on market via St. Petersburg Stock Exchange
According to Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, this may become one of the factors that will cool the situation on the market
Czech Republic may take "moderate steps" towards Russia after elections — expert
Neither Russia nor the Czech Republic wish a further escalation of tensions, Andrey Kortunov noted
Russia, US to draw red lines over Ukraine, Belarus during Nuland's Moscow visit — expert
Concrete agreements that the sides might try to conclude will concern "Russia-US rivalry in the post-Soviet space," Dmitry Suslov noted
Talks between Russian deputy foreign minister and US diplomat Nuland ended
US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs arrived in Moscow on Monday to hold several meetings with Russian officials
Taliban seek assistance from Russia in Afghanistan’s reconstruction — deputy minister
Zabihullah Mujahid noted that Afghanistan was looking forward to cooperation with all countries
Japan to keep in place strict border control over COVID pandemic — ambassador
According to Toyohisa Kozuki, it is difficult to say when Japan will lift restrictions for foreigners
Russia invites US to lift all restrictions from foreign missions in reciprocal move
At the meeting with the US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov stressed that Washington's policy of further confrontation was capable of causing further degradation of Russian-US relations
European Ombudsman Institute chief speaks in favor of Sputnik V approval in EU
"It cannot be any disagreement or restriction of fundamental rights and freedoms and people should decide on their own if they prefer AstraZeneca or another one, or Sputnik," Secretary General Joseph Siegel noted
Russia does not accept US military presence in Central Asia — senior diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov pointed out that Afghanistan had been discussed at a meeting with Victoria Nuland
Press review: Putin eases EU gas prices and Moscow to strike back at NATO expulsion
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, October 8th
EU extends sanctions against proliferation, use of chemical weapons, Russians on the list
The restrictive measures currently target 15 persons and two entities, including Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov
Allegations of buildup of Russian nuclear potentials unsubstantiated — Foreign Ministry
They are based either on erroneous assessments or on outright disinformation, Acting Deputy Director of the Foreign Ministry Department Konstantin Vorontsov noted
Kremlin hammers The Sun as ‘very unscientific’, excoriates tabloid’s article on jab claims
The Sun earlier said that Russian secret services had allegedly obtained information about the composition of the vaccine developed by the British-Swedish company AstraZeneca
Project 636.3 Magadan submarine joins Russian Navy
Project 636.3 submarines are considered to be one of the world’s quietest submarines
Russia to wait for responsible leaders in Ukraine, says Medvedev
Ukraine is under direct foreign administration now and fully depends on the West, from money ‘handouts’ to direct management by special services, Russia’s Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev stressed
Albanian PM’s statement on unification with Kosovo unacceptable — Russian Foreign Ministry
Promotion of ‘Greater Albania’ creation plans grossly contradicts provisions of UN Security Council Resolution 1244 and undermines stability in the region, Maria Zakharova said
Starlink satellites can be used to change flight path of missiles — Roscosmos chief
According to Rogozin, Starlink can also be used to deliver "purely political, and, most likely, anti-Russian content" directly to mobile phones
New production facility outside Moscow to roll out tens of drones annually
The facility will roll out the entire range of Orion, Sirius, Gelios and Grom drones and unmanned helicopters
Investments under Arctic preferential-terms projects are above $15 billion
Most big projects are outside populated areas, for example construction of a sea terminal and a road, connecting the Baimsky processing plant, Bilibino and Cape Nagleinyn and a floating nuclear power plant and a new grid line, located near the Pevek sea port
WHO says continues to assess Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine
Today, seven coronavirus vaccines have been recommended for emergency use by the WHO, and applications for 13 more vaccines are at various stages of assessment
22 people died after Covid vaccination in Lithuania — report
According to Lithuanian State Medicines Control Agency spokeswoman Aiste Tautvidiene, Lithuania reports every lethal case to the European Medicines Agency
The US needs nothing from Ukraine except deterrence of Russia — government official
It means that such alliance is very fragile and will turn to ashes at a certain moment of time, Russia’s Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev added
Borrell suggests EU may need more Russian gas — El Pais
According to the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Spain suggested that Brussels should hold negotiations on gas purchases on behalf of the member states of the EU, instead of every country doing it by itself
West too engrossed in intrigues against Russia causing crisis in EU — diplomat
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted that the numerous analytical institutions set up in NATO and EU countries to counter Russia should better now "think about what was the cause of the crisis"
Japanese sovereignty covers South Kurils, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida claims
The government intends to sign a peace treaty with Russia, Kishida said
US diplomat Nuland arrives at Russian foreign ministry to meet with deputy minister
The US diplomat arrived at the ministry at 10:39 a.m. Moscow Time, no comments to reporters have been made
EU adds eight individuals to blacklist over Crimea, including Crimean FSB chief
According to the document, there are 185 individuals on the blacklist. Restrictive measures include, in particular, travel bans and asset freezes
Moscow makes meeting with Zelensky clear in advance of Nuland’s visit
According to Deputy Director of the Institute of CIS Counties Vladimir Zharikhin, "Moscow demonstrates that it geared up for discussing the Ukrainian problem, but with those who have been making decisions in recent years, it means, with the United States"
Russia develops cutting-edge vessel for Northern Sea Route
The Ivan Papanin-class vessel will be able to break ice up to 2.1 meters thick
Roscosmos to suspend engine tests to share oxygen with hospitals
According to chief of Russia’s state space corporation Dmitry Rogozin, this enterprise donates up to 33 tonnes of oxygen to medical institutions a day
Orion drones can use any weapons — CEO
UAV has the open architecture enabling to accommodate consumer’s wishes, Sergei Bogatikov said
Russian, Serbian military pilots kick off joint drills in Serbia
The drills have brought together joint crews from both countries flying MiG-29 aircraft, Mi-8 and Mi-35 helicopters
Press review: Why is Russia luring more investment and will Kurz’s exit impact Moscow ties
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, October 11th
Vucic says hopes Serbia will have lowest price for Russian gas
Serbian President added that the construction of the Balkan Stream gas pipeline is a major help for the country amid the energy crisis
Russian foreign minister notes attempts to escalate situation in Asia
According to Lavrov, some narrow political structures and military blocs, sticking to the logic of the cold war and a policy of containment, "contribute to the destabilization of the situation in Asia"
Two test launches of Sarmat ICBM to be made by 2021 year-end — source
TASS has no official confirmation of this piece of information
Ukraine’s hopes for NATO, EU membership ephemeral — Russian official
Nobody is a fool to fight for Ukraine, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said
Non-Alignment Movement offers new opportunities for global security, says Putin
According to Putin, the Non-Alignment Movement’s positive potential is specially needed now that "the situation in the world is becoming increasingly turbulent and mankind is confronted with a growing number of threats and challenges"
Press review: Why Nuland was allowed into Russia and LPR head reveals offer to Zelensky
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, October 12th
Lavrov having meeting with Serbian president in Belgrade
At the beginning of the talks, Russian Foreign Minister and Serbian President welcomed each other on the background of the two countries’ flags and continued the meeting behind closed doors
