Belarusian investigators open imposture case against opposition figures

MINSK, October 12. /TASS/. The Investigative Committee of Belarus has launched a criminal case against Svetlana Tikhanovskaya and Pavel Latushko on charges of unwarranted appropriation of a title or official powers, committee spokesperson Sergei Kabakovich told the Belarus-1 TV channel on Tuesday.

"The Main Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of Belarus is investigating a criminal case into suspected crime envisaged by article 382 of the Criminal Code of Belarus (wrongfully assuming an official title or authority). Suspects Tikhanovskaya and Latusko, in coordination with other participants of the conspiracy to violate the Constitution of Belarus, have created pseudo bodies of state power, as well as directorates and missions of the Republic of Belarus abroad," the spokesman said.