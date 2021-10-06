Sputnik jab should get approval before it can be used across EU — regulator

THE HAGUE, October 6. /TASS/. Russia’s Sputnik vaccine should be approved by the regulator before it can be used in the European Union, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) told TASS on Wednesday when asked to comment on the proposal to the EU from the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

The RDIF suggested that the EU consider the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik Light as a booster shot in the wake of Pfizer’s falling effectiveness.

"We can only provide here the general comment that indeed, every medicinal product needs to be approved by a regulatory body before it can be given to people across the EU," the agency said.

"The Sputnik V vaccine is currently under rolling review by EMA. The rolling review will continue until sufficient evidence is available for a formal marketing authorization application, which has not been received yet," EMA said adding "Should we receive a marketing authorization application for Sputnik V we will update our website accordingly".