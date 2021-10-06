Terrorists sought to purposely infect people with COVID in some countries, says official

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Terrorists made attempts to use individuals with COVID-19 to infect civilians in certain countries, Deputy Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Yuri Kokov said in an interview with the Rossiyskaya Gazeta daily.

"The attempts to use individuals with coronavirus to infect the civilian population have been recorded. For example, such actions were revealed by the Indian intelligence agencies. In turn, local extremists, who illegally broke into the barracks of law enforcement officers in order to infect the personnel, were arrested in Tunisia," Kokov said.

When touching upon other terrorist tactics, Kokov pointed out that "deliberate hit-and-run attacks on members of the public have become less common" among terrorists. He attributed that to security measures taken in public places, which include COVID-related restrictions imposed in most countries, with mass gatherings among them.