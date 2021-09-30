Over 40 mln Russians completed vaccination against COVID-19, not yet sufficient, PM says

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Over 40 mln Russians have completed a full course of shots against the coronavirus infection, however, this is still not enough to reach herd immunity, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said.

"Over 40 mln people have already completed a full vaccination course, that is, received two components of the jab, but this is not yet sufficient to develop herd immunity," the prime minister said opening a meeting of the presidium of the coordination council on fighting coronavirus on Thursday.

The Russian prime minister cited data from the World Health Organization (WHO) showing those who have not been inoculated experience a severe form of the coronavirus infection. "That is why inoculation today is the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones from the dangerous consequences of the disease," he stressed, noting that Russia had created all the necessary conditions for a successful vaccination program. He reiterated that a mass inoculation drive is underway in Russia with over 8,500 vaccination stations, including mobile ones, open and mobile teams operating. The prime minister reiterated that all shots are given free of charge.