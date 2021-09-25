Work on UN Security Council P5 summit’s preparation is resuming, Lavrov says

THE UNITED NATIONS, September 25. /TASS/. The work on the preparation of the summit of five permanent members of the UN Security Council (Russia, the UK, China, the US and France) is resuming and Moscow seeks to agree on the format and agenda with its partners, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday at a press conference devoted to the outcome of his visit to New York for the 76th session of the UNGA.

"In order to ensure that great powers feel their responsibility both before their own people and the mankind in general, President [Vladimir] Putin offered, as you know, to hold a summit of the UN Security Council’s permanent members devoted to the pandemic," Lavrov said.

"This work was somehow delayed, but now we are resuming it and we want to agree with our partners from China, from three Western permanent members of the Council on particular issues, which should be brought to the agenda, and on the format. Probably, we will use an online format for a start," Russia’s top diplomat said.

According to Lavrov, dialogue between countries is the only opportunity to solve common tasks and problems. "Negotiations are the only way to iron out all issues and it’s of principal importance that five permanent members of the Council should set an example to others here," Lavrov stated.