Macron, Biden discuss problems caused by submarine deal cancellation

PARIS, September 22. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron and his US counterpart Joe Biden held a telephone conversation on Wednesday, the Elysee Palace told BFM television channel.

The two leaders discussed the situation that emerged after Australia had terminated a contract to buy French submarines, opting for a deal with the United States.

"The conversation between the two presidents took place. A joint French-US statement will be published shortly," the French presidential office said.

"The two leaders agreed that the situation would have benefitted from open consultations among allies on matters of strategic interest to France and our European partners," the statement said.

"President Biden conveyed his ongoing commitment in that regard," the joint statement added.

The Elysee Palace said that the phone call had been held at the request of Biden.