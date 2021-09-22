Italian PM, Putin discuss Afghan issue, preparations for G20 summit — statement

ROME, September 22. /TASS/. Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and Russian President Vladimir Putin have held a telephone call, discussing the situation in Afghanistan and preparations for a G20 summit, the Italian prime minister's press service said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The conversation was focused on the situation in Afghanistan and preparations for the Group of 20 summit that will take place in Rome in late October," the statement reads.

This is the second telephone call between the head of the Italian government and the Russian leader. They first talked on August 19, discussing the possibility of a special summit on the situation in Afghanistan, promoted by the Italian G20 Presidency.

According to Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, there is no final decision yet on whether Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in the Rome-hosted G20 summit. Peskov earlier did not rule out that Putin could participate in a summit on Afghanistan if it eventually took place. Italy announced that such a summit could be held after the UN General Assembly High Level Week. The meeting is highly likely to be held online. On Wednesday, the UN headquarters in New York will host a preparatory meeting involving G20 foreign ministers.