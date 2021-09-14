Haiti premier dismisses prosecutor who named him as suspect in president’s assassination

HAVANA, September 15. /TASS/. Haiti Prime Minister Ariel Henri signed a decree to dismiss from office Port-au-Prince Prosecutor Bed-Ford Claude, who earlier sought to charge the premier as a suspect in the president’s assassination case, the Gazette Haiti news portal reported citing the document.

A "grave administrative mistake" was named as a reason for the dismissal.

On Tuesday, the prosecutor’s office demanded that Henri be designated as a suspect in the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moise. He was barred from leaving the country’s territory. Last Friday, Port-au-Prince Prosecutor Bed-Ford Claude summoned Henri for questioning due September 14. According to the document, a phone conversation took place on the day of the assassination between the prime minister and former Haitian Justice Ministry official Joseph Felix Badio, seen as a key figure in the plot.

According to Gazette Haiti, this information was received less than a day before the country’s government and the opposition signed an agreement to settle the political crisis in Haiti.

Moise was mortally wounded when unidentified people broke into his residence on July 7, his wife was also injured in the same attack but survived. Later, the Haitian authorities announced that the group of attackers included 26 Colombian nationals, some of them had already been detained. Overall, more than 40 people are arrested in the assassination case. The president was laid to rest on July 23 in the north of the country.