North Korea tested new long-range cruise missile - Yonhap

TASS, September 13. North Korean successfully tested a new long-range cruise missile on September 12 and 13, the news agency Yonhap reported referring to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
Lukashenko says Belarus will buy weapons worth $1 billion from Russia
The western direction of Belarus is now fully covered by S-300 missile systems, Belarusian President said
Ukraine reinforces border over Zapad-2021 drills — lawmaker
According to Sergey Ionushas, the border is being patrolled by service dog units around the clock and is monitored from observations posts
‘Inept as Ukraine’s president’: Top senator blasts Zelensky’s remarks on ‘war with Russia’
Deputy Speaker of the Russian Federation Council said that "Unfortunately, the current statement by Zelensky only confirms his helplessness and ineptness as the Ukrainian president"
Putin attends ceremony to unveil monument to medieval Prince Alexander Nevsky
The monument is more than 20 meters tall and was built to mark the 800th anniversary since Alexander Nevsky’s birth
Zelensky's speculations about risk of Russia-Ukraine war apocalyptic — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov added that the Kremlin had reacted to such a statement by the Ukrainian leader with regret
Russia records 18,891 new daily COVID-19 cases, crisis center says
According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.27%
US acknowledges collapse of policy to ensure worldwide presence - Medvedev
He pointed out that the US administration had refused to acknowledge defeat in Afghanistan in an attempt to save its reputation and NATO’s authority as a whole
Clashes between militia, Taliban erupt again in Afghanistan’s Baghlan - source
Taliban fighters suffered losses and were forced to retreat from this area, a source in the region close to the militia told TASS
Electric buses in Moscow important for ecology, Putin says
He noted that Moscow is a large industrial and transportation hub
Moscow expects US Embassy to report real reason for Sullivan’s summoning — diplomat
Earlier, the embassy claimed that John Sullivan was summoned to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to "discuss bilateral relations" and Joe Biden’s intent for stable and predictable relations with Moscow
Sputnik V efficacy against Delta strain varies from 83 to 94% — vaccine developer
According to the expert, Pfizer’s and Moderna’s efficacy, according to the US and Israeli universities, varied from slightly more than 40 to 52%
Integration of Russia, Belarus to continue on equitable basis, Kremlin says
"Goals are set in union programs that are virtually complete and ready for signing," Dmitry Peskov added
Russia will not depend on anyone in maintaining its security — Lavrov
"We are open to cooperation with everybody who is prepared for it on an equitable basis," the Russian foreign minister stressed
War on Russian mass media declared by West - Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister noted that Russia had to take tit-for-tat measures and did not extend the visa of BBC journalist Sarah Rainsford after a TASS employee had faced similar problems
Russia has no intention of fighting Ukraine, only Kiev can incite war, senior MP says
Earlier, Vladimir Zelensky said that he did not rule out a full-fledged war with Russia
FACTBOX: How countries approved Sputnik V anti-coronavirus vaccine
Sputnik V exports to other countries began in late 2020
Putin appoints Alexander Chupriyan as acting Minister of Emergency Situations
On Wednesday, September 8, the Ministry announced that Minister Yevgeny Zinichev died on duty during the exercise in Norilsk
Russia may set record in new housing supply in 2021, Putin says
The president noted that when the construction volumes increase, other issues emerge such as the problems of creating social and transport infrastructure
NATO lays blame at door of Ghani’s government by accusing it, Lavrov says
Russian Foreign Minister pointed out that NATO should assess the situation in Afghanistan more comprehensively, impartially and self-critically
Donetsk foreign minister describes oil depot blast as terror attack
A powerful explosion rocked an oil storage facility in Donetsk’s Kirovsky district
Fake news discrediting Zapad-2021 drills comes from Ukraine — Russian Defense Ministry
The reports citing the Rospotrebnadzor Voronezh Region Directorate about Russian servicemen who allegedly got sick during the Zapad-2021 joint strategic exercise are fake and totally false," the Ministry said
Press review: Dushanbe against Taliban-only gov’t and Russia, Israel talk Iran in Moscow
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, September 10th
Nord Stream 2 to be commissioned before year end — project operator
Earlier on Friday, Gazprom reported that the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline was fully completed
IS militants in Afghanistan close to borders of Central Asian countries, Medvedev says
According to the intelligence services, now the region numbers tens of thousands of the IS militants and their followers, with the significant part of them concentrated in the northern and eastern provinces bordering the Central Asian countries
Merkel reaffirms support for Nord Stream 2 in talks with Polish PM
German Chancellor said about concern that Ukraine remains a transit country for Russian gas
Artistic gymnastics refereeing in Tokyo revealed politicized nature of Olympics — official
During the Tokyo Olympics, Israeli athlete Linoy Ashram won over Team ROC’s Dina Averina despite a serious mistake — the loss of an item
Taliban cancels inauguration ceremony of Afghan interim government
Inamullah Samangani, a member of the Taliban's cultural commission, denied previously disseminated information that the inauguration was supposedly scheduled for September 11, calling it rumors
Ukraine’s president admits to probability of war with Russia
At the same time, Zelensky is convinced that this would be a wrong scenario for the development of events
Putin to attend main stage of Zapad-2021 drills in Nizhny Novgorod Region on September 13
The main stage will feature Russian military units together with armed contingencies of Armenia, Belarus, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia
Plans for US air defense in Ukraine is Russia's 'red line' — Duma committee chief
Vladimir Shamanov pointed out that Russia should reserve the right to take retaliatory steps in case these plans materialized
Russian senate speaker expects EU to approve Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine
Valentina Matviyenko added that Russia would continue working to ensure the mutual recognition of vaccination certificates, including with EU countries
Olympic medals stolen from house of Russian tennis player Vesnina
"The safe was cracked," she said
US military construction efforts in Afghanistan instantly turn to dust - Medvedev
According to him, the United States failed trying to provide military support to the previously established Afghan regime
Russian paratroopers train nighttime landing for first time at Zapad-2021 drills
The Zapad-2021 military exercises take place on September 10-16 across 14 training grounds and ranges located in Russia and Belarus
Press review: What's Russia’s view of new Afghan government and Iran seeks SCO membership
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, September 9th
Russian mass media outlets are denied accreditation at Sept 11 ceremonies
The 9/11 Memorial Museum's press office explained that there had been too many requests, while the number of seats was limited, although the blank form of the accreditation request said that one mass media outlet can delegate up two staffers
ISS orbit raised ahead of Soyuz MS-19 launch
Engines of the Zveda service module were switched on at 21:54 and worked for 31 seconds
Ukrainian president says he seeks to have more substantive talks with Putin
Vladimir Zelensky added that he would like to have a more meaningful discussion than during the first Normandy format meeting
EU should pay attention to Kiev after President Zelensky’s war remarks - Russian speaker
Vyacheslav Volodin is convinced that Russians and Ukrainians "are one people that became split because of politicians like Zelensky"
