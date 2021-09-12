Lukashenko to discuss relations with Russia during Putin’s visit to Minsk in mid-October

MINSK, September 12. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Sunday he plans to discuss concrete areas of Belarusian-Russian cooperation with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his visit to Minsk in mid-October, when the city will host a CIS summit.

"We agreed to discuss concrete matters when we hold a CIS summit on October 15, ahead of the Supreme State Council meeting (preliminarily scheduled for November 4 - TASS), BelTA quoted him as saying.

According to the Belarusian president, "key issues - basic areas of our cooperation reflected in 28 union programs" were discussed at the talks with Putin in Moscow on September 9. "And major topics - energy, gas, oil and so on," he said, adding that the second part of the talks focused on concrete matters, "from the construction of facilities (including the Vostochny space center) to the issues of weapons.".