First international flight from Afghanistan since US withdrawal arrives in Qatar — report

LONDON, September 9. /TASS/. The first international flight from Afghanistan since the US withdrawal from the republic arrived to Qatar’s capital city of Doha Thursday evening. According to a Sky News report, the plane carried 113 passengers, including citizens of the UK, Germany, Canada, the US and Ukraine.

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said in his statement earlier that the flight was an evacuation one. According to Sky News, this charter flight was organized by Qatari government under the request from a number of countries that were unable to evacuate their citizens from Afghanistan on time.

"We are grateful to our Qatari friends for facilitating a flight carrying 13 British nationals from Kabul to safety in Doha today," Raab said in the statement. "We expect the Taliban [outlawed in Russia] to keep to their commitment to allow safe passage for those who want to leave."

Civilian passenger flights in Afghanistan were suspended after the Taliban movement took control over the country. This was followed by emergency evacuation, carried out by a number of countries at once.

The chaos at the Kabul Airport during the evacuation and a terror attack that happened near it caused significant damage to the airstrip and terminals. Specialists from Qatar and Turkey assist in repairing the airport. Internal flights resumed on September 4. In the last few days, foreign flights with humanitarian aid started arriving in Kabul.