Russian sanitary watchdog cancels self-isolation for passengers from UK

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. The Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing has canceled the requirement of self-isolation for passengers coming to Russia from the UK. This follows from the resolution of Russia’s Chief Sanitary Doctor, Anna Popova. The document was published on Friday and comes into force on September 4.

"The resolution of the Chief State Sanitary Doctor of the Russian Federation No. 43 dated December 21, 2020: ‘On ensuring the self-isolation of persons arriving from the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19’ is no longer considered valid," the document says.

Earlier, passengers arriving in Russia from the UK had to observe a 14-day self-quarantine.