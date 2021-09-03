Pandemic didn’t get in the way of Russia-India ties development — Modi

NEW DELHI, September 3. /TASS/. The coronavirus pandemic did not hamper the development of relations between Russia and India in various spheres, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said when addressing the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) plenary session via a video address.

"Despite the pandemic and related restrictions, there have been good progress in strengthening our business links in many areas. These include long-time supply of coking coal for the Indian steel industry. We are also exploring new opportunities in agroindustry, ceramics, strategic and rear-earth minerals and diamonds," he said.

