Uzbekistan engaged in negotiations on refugees with Afghan government, Taliban: diplomat

TASHKENT, August 15f./TASS/. Uzbek authorities are engaged in negotiations on the refugees from Afghanistan with the Afghan government and the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia), Uzbek Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Yusup Kabuljanov told TASS on Sunday.

"The republic’s authorities are currently conducting negotiations on the return of the refugees from Afghanistan with the official government of Afghanistan and representatives of the Taliban movement," the spokesperson said. According to him, directly engaged in negotiations are diplomats from the Uzbek embassy in Kabul and the consulate general in Mazar-e-Sharif, that are operating in a routine mode.

Earlier, the press service of the Uzbek Foreign Ministry said that on Saturday, 84 Afghan military crossed the state border and were detained by Uzbek border patrol units.