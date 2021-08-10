Baku, Yerevan may settle border situation via dialogue, CSTO Secretary General says

YEREVAN, August 10. /TASS/. Opportunities for the political settlement of the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border have not been exhausted, according to Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Stanislav Zas during a visit to a military base in the Ararat Province on Tuesday, as reported by the Armenian state news agency Armenpress.

"We are conducting organized monitoring with the assistance of Armenia’s government structures among others. Of course, we think that the incidents on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border you are talking about represent a threat to Armenia’s security. If one talks about the ways to resolve the problem, we think that the opportunities for a political resolution to this situation have not been exhausted, essentially, this would be the best variant for everyone," he stated.

According to the official, the border escalation is a worry for the CSTO.

"We are seriously concerned by the recent escalation at the border. Additionally, this complicates the implementation of the cornerstone agreements reached by the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia on ceasing the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and seeking ways of establishing peace in the region," he added.

The situation at the border has been tense since May 12. Back then, the Armenian Defense Ministry announced that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces had attempted to carry out "certain operations" in the Syunik Province in a bid to "redefine the border." Both parties have been reporting sporadic incidents ever since.