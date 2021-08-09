Belarus, Russia need common information space, Belarus president says

MINSK, August 9./TASS/. Belarus and Russia should jointly create a common information space against the background of the information war waged against them, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said at a meeting with journalists and community leaders on Monday.

"There are many issues on which we should work more actively. And we must be together when the information war has been launched against us. And we have no common information space," he said.

"I am all for it, you know my policy. [We need] the common [space] so that we could have equal rights and could advance our products, offer them, etc," the Belarusian president said.