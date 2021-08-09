Lukashenko says not glad blogger Protasevich is in Belarus, West ‘ordered’ his detention

MINSK, August 9. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said he is not glad that opposition blogger Roman Protasevich is in Belarus, but his detention in Minsk "was ordered by the West."

"Today I’m not glad that he turned out to be in Belarus. It would be easier for me if he were in Poland or Lithuania. Why? Because they have ‘ordered’ him," Lukashenko told a meeting with reporters and representatives of the public on Monday.

The president complained that, given this, he now has to protect the blogger because if something happens to Protasevich, it’s up to the Belarusian authorities to respond as he is on the country’s soil right now. "He is here and I bear responsibility for him. To tell you the truth, I’m not even glad that Protasevich is here," he said.

On May 23, a Vilnius-bound Ryanair flight that took off from Athens was forced to make an emergency landing in the Belarusian capital of Minsk after a reported bomb threat. A Mikoyan MiG-29 jet was scrambled to escort the plane. The bomb threat came up empty after the aircraft had landed. News later emerged that Roman Protasevich, wanted in Belarus as a co-founder of the NEXTA Telegram channel, which the Belarusian authorities recognized as an extremist entity, had been among the flight’s passengers. He was detained by Belarusian law enforcement agents together with Russian national Sofia Sapega. Following the incident, the European Union barred Belarusian air companies from operating flights to EU airports and using the European Union’s airspace, and recommended that European air carriers should avoid Belarusian airspace.