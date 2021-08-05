Tokyo’s daily COVID-19 cases hit all-time high of 5,000 — TV

TOKYO, August 5. / TASS /. The daily COVID-19 case count in Tokyo, where the Olympics are taking place, surpassed 5,000 for the first time, the NHK World-Japan TV channel announced on Thursday.

This was a new high since the onset of the pandemic. The Tokyo authorities are expected to release the official figures shortly.

On Wednesday, Japan registered an all-time high of over 14,200 COVID-19 cases. In Tokyo, the number of infected with COVID-19 also hit a record high on Wednesday, having reached 4,166. Since the start of the pandemic, Japan has reported 970,000 coronavirus cases as well as 15,200 deaths. Some 853,000 people recovered, while a total of 777 patients are in a serious condition.

In Tokyo, a state of emergency has been in effect since July 12 amid the worsening epidemiological situation. In particular, the sale of alcohol at catering facilities has been prohibited, while the admission of spectators to public events has been restricted. Therefore, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics are being held from July 23 to August 8 without spectators.