Belarus to hold constitutional referendum no later than February 2022, Lukashenko confirms

MINSK, July 30. /TASS/. Belarus will hold its constitutional referendum within the timeframe defined by the All Belarusian People's Assembly, that is, no later than February 2022, the country’s President Alexander Lukashenko said at a meeting with local officials on Friday.

"Numerous attempts are being made to create various fake news stories in this regard. I would like to reiterate that following discussions held at the All Belarusian People's Assembly, we decided that the referendum should take place no later than next February. And so it will be," the BelTA news agency quoted Lukashenko as saying.

On March 16, Lukashenko signed an executive order, setting up a 36-member Constitutional Commission authorized to develop constitutional amendments. The final proposals were published in July. In particular, the head of state is supposed to be elected by the country’s people for a five-year term, but "the same person cannot be elected president for more than two terms." Another proposal is to deprive the president of the right to cancel government orders and issue decrees. In addition, the draft document suggests providing the All Belarusian People’s Assembly with the right to dismiss the president for high treason and other serious crimes. If necessary, the assembly will be able to decide on the legitimacy of presidential elections and define the country’s development strategy.