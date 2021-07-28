Azerbaijan doesn't want tensions on border with Armenia - minister

BAKU, July 28. /TASS/. Azerbaijan does not seek to escalate tensions on the border with Armenia and wants to resolve all differences through political and diplomatic means, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said in a phone call with US Acting Assistant Secretary of State Philip Reeker, the ministry reported on Wednesday.

"The sides discussed the situation that emerged in the region and the implementation of the trilateral statements (on Nagorno-Karabakh signed on November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021). <…> The minister said that the Azerbaijani side is not interested in escalation of tensions and supports addressing all differences via political and diplomatic means," the statement reads.

It is noted that Bayramov told Reeker about the tensions on the border between the two countries which he says, "is a result of Armenia’s provocations." He stressed that Baku "is taking relevant measures in response to these provocations and defends its positions on the border."Having expressed concerns over the tensions on the border between the two countries, Philip Reeker underlined the importance of stabilizing the situation," the Azerbaijani ministry added.

On Wednesday, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported that positions of the national army were shelled from the Armenian territory in the early hours of July 28, injuring two Azerbaijani servicemen.

The situation along the border has remained tense since May 12. The Armenian military agency then claimed that Azerbaijani forces seek to "correct border" by trying to conduct "certain operations" in a border-adjacent region. Since then, both sides have been periodically reporting incidents.