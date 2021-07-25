Syrian air defense repels Israeli missile attack in Damascus governorate

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Two Israeli fighter jets tried to deliver an airstrike on Syria’s Damascus governorate but all the missiles were downed by Syria air defense systems, Vadim Kulit, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, said on Sunday.

"From 05:40 a.m. to 05:54 a.m., two F-16 tactical fighter jets of the Israeli Air Force, which stayed outside Syria’s airspace, delivered a strike, from the southwestern direction, with two guided missiles at facilities in the settlement of Seidat Zeinab in the Damascus governorate," he said, adding that both missiles were downed with the use of the Russian-made Buk-M2E systems of the Syria air defense units.

It was the third attempt to deliver a strike on Syria’s territory in the past week. Thus, on July 22, Buk-M2E systems of the Syrian army downed four guided missiles fired from Israeli F-16 fighter jets at Syria’s Homs governorate. On July 19, Israeli fighter jets fired eight guided missiles at an area southeast of Aleppo. Seven of them were destroyed by Russian-made Panstyr-S and Buk-M2 systems.