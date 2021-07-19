Iran keeping protests 'under control’ for time being, expert says

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. The Iranian authorities are currently keeping the situation with the local protests under control, but it is possible that they will morph into nationwide demonstrations by fall or winter, says Vladimir Sazhin, senior researcher at the Russian Academy of Sciences Institute of Oriental Studies.

"Yes, the situation with the protests currently remains under the control of the authorities, because [the protests] are small in magnitude, they are not nationwide yet, but they may become so by fall or winter. The authorities are controlling the situation on the ground at present," the commentator said.

According to the analyst, the domestic socio-political and economic situation in Iran is very complicated at this moment. He noted that there are several factors that influence the state of affairs in the country. In particular, he pointed to the rather poor system of economic management, including outgoing President Hassan Rouhani’s failure to carry out the planned reforms.

"Besides, corruption maintains a powerful [grip] on Iran. This is further exacerbated by the American sanctions that significantly undermine the Iranian economy. In addition to that, the COVID-19 [pandemic], which, according to the WHO, harms Iran the most in the Middle East," the commentator added. Furthermore, he also highlighted the climate factor at play there.

"Iran is weathering a drought right now, and there is a water shortage, especially in the southern regions, plus on top of that there are electric power shortages," Sazhin said. "All this combined seriously undermines the Iranians’ daily life economically. This is why protests have been going on for a while here and there, [they are] mostly economic in nature."

Transitional period obstacles

These difficulties are politically exacerbated by the period of transition of power to the newly-elected President Ebrahim Raisi. The analyst harked back to the recent June elections, which had the lowest voter turnout in Iran’s history, and almost no opposition candidates participated in them, so there is certain frustration over the political situation in Iran as well.

"I can’t say that these frustrations, both economic and political, have sparked any kind of nationwide demonstrations or nationwide protests. Although we do know that, in 2009, people’s frustration over the presidential elections triggered massive demonstrations, which lasted for almost one year - the so-called Green Movement," Sazhin pointed out.