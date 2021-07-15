US attempting to carry out color revolution scenario in Cuba — diplomat

"The logic is simple here. It has been tested on numerous occasions by Washington in various situations, but everything is one and the same mode of operation - instigating color revolutions against undesirable regimes. At first, sanctions are introduced against them, and artificial problems are created or imposed from outside, which complicate the social and economic situation. On this basis, tensions are provoked, and anti-government sentiment is stirred up. When a critical mass is reached, the whole blame is laid on the national government. Labels are pinned on it, its activity is discredited and thus the situation nears a collapse," Zakharova said.

"There have been attempts to use the same scheme in Cuba. Despite all measures to support the country’s economy and provide assistance to the citizens, taken by the central Cuban authorities, Washington is blaming them for the current crisis. They allege that Havana is refusing to accept American assistance, is unwilling to take part in international mechanisms of distributing vaccines, and is carrying out an anti-popular policy in general," the diplomat said.

Cynicism of the US

Statements made by the United States pinning the blame for the situation in Cuba on the government raise eyebrows the Russian diplomat noted. "We were baffled by the United States’ official statements regarding the situation in Cuba in connection with the latest events. With surprising impudence, the US portrays the developments in Cuba at all levels, including the official announcement made at the State Department briefing on July 13, as a consequence of the government’s mistakes," Zakharova stated.

She noted that "the special cynicism of Washington" comes down to the fact that for the entire history of revolutionary Cuba, it deliberately held a strategy of "stifling the country, discriminating against its people and destroying the economy".

Zakharova added that Washington’s discrimination is still active, and it is even harsher during the global pandemic, which requires reconciliation and united efforts. "The US is talking about humanitarian needs; however, they are escalating tensions and confrontation following their own narrow and selfish interests".

Call for non-interference

Moscow calls on Washington not to interfere in Cuba’s domestic affairs and to lift the blockade of the country due to the difficult situation on the island, Zakharova stressed.