{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

The protests die down, the problems remain — Cuba awakens after riots

Many experts call the incident the largest anti-government rallies in the post-revolutionary history of the country
© EPA-EFE/Sáshenka Gutiérrez

HAVANA, July 13. /TASS/. The rapidly spreading protests and riots that began on Sunday in several cities of Cuba at once, on the one hand, became an unpleasant surprise for the island authorities - everything started and developed very quickly, and some social media users even assumed that the situation could get out of control completely. Many experts call the incident the largest anti-government rallies in the post-revolutionary history of Cuba.

On the other hand, dissatisfaction with the existing problems in the country would sooner or later reveal itself somehow - the already sad economic situation of the people has seriously deteriorated during the pandemic, and the introduced sanitary measures, important as they are, have narrowed the window of opportunities for earning money and getting the necessary things.

A half-empty city and people wearing uniform

On Monday, Havana woke up in a peculiar situation: the increase in the number of police patrols is striking, officers in military uniform and civilians are on call in the city - members of the Committee for the Defense of the Revolution, its offices have been in every district since 1959. There are not many people on the streets. Not only because of the ambiguous situation in the country, but also because it is raining lightly in Havana, which the Cubans still prefer to avoid. Police patrolling the capital very quickly react to any kind of unusual behavior, in their opinion, since, according to the authorities, the likelihood of various provocations is now quite high.

Read also
Russia monitors situation in Cuba, considers outside interference inadmissible — diplomat

When preparing the material a TASS correspondent has repeatedly tried to take pictures of those guarding the streets, but even the official journalistic accreditation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the republic did not convince law enforcement officers in the correspondent's purely professional purposes. They urged not to take any pictures. In general, in Cuba and during "normal time" it is very undesirable to photograph people in uniform, and after the Sunday events, even more questions may arise. In a number of cases, there were people in civilian clothing nearby and, obviously, not out of simple curiosity, they watched what was happening.

By the way, it turned out to be quite difficult to transfer the photo to the editorial office - the Internet these days in Cuba does not work properly.

Communists — to the streets!

Numerous gatherings of people downtown are not observed during the day, however, in some places rallies are held in support of the actions of the country's leadership, and there is also agitation. There are huge flags of the republic, the revolutionary organization of Fidel Castro's "July 26 Movement" and the Union of Young Communists on the buildings - it is extremely important for the authorities to show that "the streets belong to the Revolution."

Those gathered at one of the demonstrations near the Havana administration building are watching a speech by the country's President Miguel Diaz-Canel, who a day earlier called on the defenders of the ideas of the Revolution to take to the streets "to prevent provocations against the state" on TV. In his speech, the leader stressed that the authorities did not consider the protests to be peaceful.

"The enemies of Cuba are trying to take advantage of the difficult situation in our country amid the pandemic. And this is in addition to the criminal genocidal blockade, which only intensified under the rule of [ex-US President Donald] Trump. We will not allow this, the street belongs to the people, the revolutionaries," a participant of the rally Suleidi told TASS. Monday morning newspapers came out with similar headlines.

Not far from the site of the demonstration, in the historic quarters of Old Havana, an employee of one of the cafes was less univocal. "What is there to hide, there are a lot of problems, the authorities need to do something about the situation. Many people want more opportunities to improve their lives. The restaurant business, for instance, to say the least, is tired of the COVID restrictions, and particular products are quite hard to find. But I think the protests are not something that would radically change the situation, this is not the best way," said a girl, who wished to remain incognito.

An attempted "Twitter"-revolution?

Diaz-Canel also noted in his speech that there was an active campaign on social networks against the island leadership from abroad. At the end of 2018, when the mobile Internet began to function in Cuba, many wondered: "Isn't it being used to organize a "twitter" revolution on the island, as its has already happened in many countries?" And it was social media that played a major role in the quickly escalating Sunday rallies.

From the experience of countries, where this technology has been used, it is known that protests must have a symbol or a slogan: in this case, at least two can be named. The hashtag #SOSCuba has appeared quite frequently on social networks in recent days, and one of the goals was to draw attention to the epidemiological situation in the province of Matanzas, east of Havana, where the maximum cases of COVID infection are now being recorded, and there is not enough medicine in hospitals. And this is a really big problem - it is not easy to find even aspirin in pharmacies now.

Read also
US would strongly condemn violence or targeting of peaceful protesters in Cuba - Sullivan

But the second subtext of #SOSCuba has to do with the demands for "humanitarian intervention" by the international community. And here everything is not that simple: the issue of the prestige of the health care system also has political significance for the Cuban authorities, and there are different "humanitarian interventions", as is well known, and their main goal is not always the delivery of humanitarian aid.

There are examples of distributing outright fake news. Up to the present moment, a photo of an allegedly full of protesters main embankment of the capital Malecon has been circulating in the feeds of opponents of the authorities on Twitter. However, once you examine the image more thoroughly, the inscriptions in Arabic and the flags of Egypt are quite distinguishable. But there are people, who do not scrutinize and take it for the truth.

Not by social network alone

The second slogan frequently used by protesters on the streets on Sunday is "Patria y vida" (Spanish for Motherland and Life), as opposed to the slogan of the Cuban Revolution "Patria o muerte" (Spanish for Motherland or Death). "Patria y vida" is a memorable, emphatically humane slogan borrowed from the eponymous song, in the lyrics of which the situation in the country and the policy of the official authorities are sharply criticized. The song was recorded by a tandem of performers, including one of the most famous Cuban bands Gente de zona ("Hente de sona").

It is noteworthy that not so long ago the team performed at many official events in the republic. Even in 2019 its participants shouted from the stage "Long live our president Diaz-Canel!", and later emigrated to the United States and from the stages in Miami began to shout "Down with the dictatorship!" Many in Cuba associate this with the logic "money does not smell".

A number of the group's songs are in the reggaeton genre, which is a kind of Latin American answer to hip-hop, and a significant part of the audience of this music genre is young people from not always prosperous social strata. It's not hard to foresee, whom exactly they want to organize via Twitter and music.

Read also
West turns blind eye to US private military firm’s hand in Haiti assassination — diplomat

One cannot run away from problems

However, one should not assume that the outbreak of protests is the result of exclusively the actions of external and internal enemies of Fidel's heirs. There are a lot of economic problems in Cuba, the presence of which and fair indignation of a number of citizens the president admitted in his address. There is a shortage of food on the island, some products can only be purchased in foreign exchange shops, while it is almost impossible to buy foreign currency in banks. Previously, people on the black market bought dollars in cash at twice the official rate, but exactly before banks stopped accepting them a month ago. It has become more difficult to replenish a foreign currency card.

One cannot ignore the factor of restrictions introduced amid the pandemic: this year, many salespeople brought some of the equipment and products from Russia - one of the few destinations, where Cubans do not need a visa to enter, and flights are carried out relatively regularly. However, a spokesman for the Ministry of Health Francisco Duran recently announced that those coming from abroad will have to be placed in a 14-day quarantine in a free observatory or a paid hotel. An even more sensitive limitation is only one piece of imported baggage per person, which in the case of shuttle traders kills the entire business.

The light at the end of the tunnel must be on

And finally, power outages. In summer, in conditions of high humidity and tropical heat, it is especially difficult to live without ventilation of the premises, and the products that people managed to buy after standing in line for an hour in the store, deteriorate in a refrigerator that has not been working for a long time. According to information from social networks, the protests that became the catalyst for mass demonstrations in the city of San Antonio de los Baños south of Havana began, among other things, due to a prolonged power outage. The authorities do understand the exceptional importance of this issue — this was the first matter the president touched upon in his address to the nation, promising to establish electricity supply.

The factor of mass blackouts has entered the minds of Cubans since the 90s of the last century, when electricity could not be available for eight or more hours a day. And it was in 1994, at the height of the economic crisis after the collapse of the socialist regime, that anti-government demonstrations took place on the Malecon embankment in the area of Central Havana municipality. Then the problem of protests was solved with the direct participation of Fidel Castro, but since then, when any planned power outages occurred, there is always electricity in Central Havana.

Another problem

Given that all these difficulties are the realities of any region of the Caribbean country, the information about open protests quickly spreading on social networks played the role of a match thrown in a haystack. The illusion "we can do anything" created on the Internet prompted many protesters to take more radical actions, such as throwing stones at the police, overturning patrol cars and smashing shop windows, which is symbolic, of foreign exchange shops with the subsequent removal of everything inside.

One way or another, one more problem has been added to the large number of problems the leadership of the island is facing - the fact of open demonstrations by opponents of the current course in several cities at once. It would be naive to believe that one would attempt such rallies again, whoever this is.

Coronavirus pandemic
Russian expert points to possibility of contracting two COVID-19 strains at once
Cases of infection with two coronavirus strains at once were earlier detected in Thailand and Belgium
Read more
Nord Stream 2 98% ready, construction works to be over in August - operator
According to Matthias Warnig, managing director of Nord Stream 2 AG, three months will be needed to receive various certificates and undergo trials
Read more
US would strongly condemn violence or targeting of peaceful protesters in Cuba - Sullivan
"The U.S. supports freedom of expression and assembly across Cuba," US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan tweeted
Read more
Russian Navy frigates hold drills off Crimea amid NATO's warships in Black Sea
The frigates will hold a joint exercise with the crews of the Black Sea Fleet’s naval aviation and air defense forces for delivering missile and bombing strikes on the hypothetical enemy’s naval groups
Read more
Press review: Germany seeks permanent seat on UNSC and JCPOA’s revival to benefit Russia
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, July 12th
Read more
Right to secession from USSR was ‘time bomb’ under its statehood — Putin
The text of the Declaration of the Creation of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics and the subsequent 1924 USSR Constitution contained the right of free secession from the Union, the Russian President pointed out
Read more
Admiral Golovko frigate to become first carrier of Tsirkon hypersonic missile - source
The Admiral Golovko, the third Project 22350 frigate, was laid on February 1, 2012 and floated out on May 22, 2020
Read more
Russia to play Slovenia in qualifier for 2022 FIFA World Cup in Maribor
The match will be played at Maribor’s 12,994-seat Stadion Ljudski Vrt on October 11
Read more
RDIF praises Russian Sputnik V jab’s safety during vaccination in San Marino
San Marino was the first country in Europe to defeat COVID and lift restrictions thanks to inclusion of Sputnik V vaccine in the national portfolio, RDIF’s CEO Kirill Dmitriev said
Read more
Lithuania refuses to extradite Belarusian opposition leader Tikhanovskaya - prosecutor
According to the Belarusian prosecutor general Andrei Shved, "no motives" for the refusal were provided
Read more
Russia monitors situation in Cuba, considers outside interference inadmissible — diplomat
Earlier, it was reported that riots had occurred in several of the republic’s cities, with a number of shops being destroyed
Read more
UEFA approves rule of five substitute footballers at Euro Cup matches this summer
Members of the UEFA Executive Committee held a meeting on Wednesday discussing, among other things, an issue of the maximum amount of substitute players at matches of major European tournaments
Read more
Russian Black Sea Fleet tracks movements of Greek missile boat in Black Sea
Daniolos entered the Black Sea on July 10
Read more
All permits to build Nord Stream 2 issued — German Economy Ministry
The company wants to launch the pipeline as early as this year
Read more
Nord Stream AG to halt gas pumping for 10 days
The company will temporarily shut down both lines of its gas pipeline system for routine maintenance works
Read more
Kremlin takes EU to task for extending sanctions against Russia
The Kremlin spokesman noted that "there are different points of view in the European Union regarding relations with Russia"
Read more
Moldova’s parliamentary polls are valid - CEC
Voter turnout exceeds 33.3%, a spokesperson for the Central Election Commission, Rodica Sirbu said
Read more
Some US legal acts show the country is split, Russian diplomat says
Zakharova drew attention to two recently passed legal acts in some US states
Read more
Russia to feature principally new military plane at MAKS aerospace show
This year, the MAKS-2021 aerospace show will run in the town of Zhukovsky outside Moscow on July 20-25
Read more
Nauka module to ISS filled up with fuel, no remarks - Roscosmos chief
Dmitry Rogozin added that the module was scheduled to be transported to a technical site on Sunday, in order to continue preparations for the launch
Read more
Russia blasts France’s discriminatory remarks on COVID-19 vaccines - diplomat
Earlier on Sunday, Beaune voiced regret that Greece allowed passengers inoculated with vaccines produced in Russia and China to enter its soil
Read more
Liberals urged Russia to tolerate insult with British destroyer, says Lavrov
On June 23, the Russian Defense Ministry informed of the HMS Destroyer’s intrusion into Russia’s territorial waters in Crimea
Read more
US military came under fire in Syria
No casualties reported, a defense official said
Read more
Protests in Cuba do not seek to topple government, Russian envoy says
According to Andery Guskov, "serious supply disruptions" are currently observed with food, medication, fuel and electric power, due to the protests
Read more
Two parties, one electoral bloc winning seats in Moldovan parliament - CEC
According to the CEC, the Action and Solidarity Party is winning 41% of votes, the Electoral Bloc of Communists and Socialists is scoring 34%, and Sor - 9.3% after counting 32% of ballots cast during the snap parliamentary polls
Read more
Peskov refuses to speak about Putin’s instructions after phone call with Biden
The president issues instructions after every international call because all top-level conversations are substantive, Russian presidential spokesman noted
Read more
Vladivostok base welcomes home Russian navy ships returning from massive Pacific drills
The naval maneuvers involved over 20 combat ships, submarines and vessels of the Pacific Fleet, aircraft and helicopters of naval aviation
Read more
US diplomat steals railroad sign in Russia, endangering passengers — Foreign Ministry
According to Maria Zakharova, the embassy employee retained his diplomatic immunity but had to return to the US
Read more
Czech Republic can’t do without Russia, while Moscow doesn’t need Prague — lawmaker
In April, Czech authorities claimed that Moscow was allegedly involved in the explosions at an ammo storage facility in the village of Vrbetice in the eastern part of the country in 2014 that resulted in two death
Read more
Moscow spotlights need to block West’s attempts to trigger crisis in Russia
In recent years, the Russian economy has proven its ability to preserve and strengthen its potential amid the unstable world economy and economic sanctions, Assistant to the Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Alexander Abelin also pointed out
Read more
Russian fighter jets scrambled to intercept US reconnaissance planes over Black Sea
No violations of the Russian state border were allowed, the National Defense Control Center said
Read more
Putin sees the ‘wall’ between Russia and Ukraine as common tragedy
"These are first of all the consequences of our own mistakes made at different periods of time. But also the result of purposeful work by those forces that have always sought to undermine our unity," the Russian president wrote in the article On the Historical Unity of Russians and Ukrainians
Read more
New statehood can be created only on a legitimate basis, Putin says
Russian President highlighting that any decision should be legitimate. In case of Ukraine, it should return to the borders, which it had when it joined the Soviet Union in 1922 (without the Crimean Peninsula)
Read more
First step towards JCPOA restoration expected from US - Russian diplomat
According to Russian Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based international organizations Mikhail Ulyanov, a plan for the JCPOA’s restoration has already been elaborated
Read more
Press review: Why ASEAN is moving closer to Russia and US may soften sanctions policy
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, July 7th
Read more
India, Uzbekistan not yet ready for payments in national currencies in SCO - Russian envoy
However, states do not refuse to take part in discussions on this topic
Read more
Several matters yet to be settled at talks on future of Iran nuclear deal - diplomat
Russia’s Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based international organizations Mikhail Ulyanov said that he could not disclose details of the talks but one of the topics is possible recurrence of the situation that emerged under the US President Donald Trump administration
Read more
Minsk sees prospects for deeper integration with Russia, top Belarusian diplomat says
According to Vladimir Makei, Russian-Belarusian political, trade and economic, humanitarian, military and political contacts have been flourishing as of late
Read more
Haitian police detain alleged mastermind behind president’s assassination
Christian Emmanuel Sanon was in contact with US-based Venezuelan security companies, Jovenel Moise, head of the Haitian National Police Leon Charles told
Read more
Some 68,000 foreigners vaccinated against COVID in Moscow
Foreign nationals are vaccinated with the Sputnik Light one-dose vaccine
Read more
Moscow responds harshly to Japan’s reaction over Russia developing Kuril Islands — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister pointed that work was underway on a special federal target program for the socio-economic development of the Kuril Islands
Read more
Russia has no illusions on breakthroughs in ties with US after Geneva summit — envoy
"Over the past years, too many mutual claims and contradictions have accumulated, which cannot be resolved in a single jerk. However, there are opportunities for positive dynamics," Russian Ambassador to the United States said
Read more
Moscow overcomes COVID-19 peak - mayor
It sees stabilization and a slight decline in the incidence, the Russian capital’s Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said
Read more
Mandatory vaccination against COVID for certain categories imposed in 25 Russian regions
The list of categories subject to obligatory vaccination includes jobs involving close contacts with people, chief of Russia’s sanitary watchdog Anna Popova said
Read more
Italy becomes European football champion for the second time in history
Italy beat England in a penalty shootout in the UEFA Euro 2020 Final. The match took place at Wembley Stadium in London in the presence of 67,173 spectators
Read more
Sudan prepares to ratify agreement on Russian Navy base — Lavrov
The agreement has been announced to the public in early December, 2020
Read more
Sputnik V effective against new coronavirus strains, Vaccines journal says
According to the statement, Sputnik V demonstrated significantly less of a reduction in its virus neutralizing activity against a number of variants compared to data from other vaccine producers
Read more
Russians reduce Internet purchases by cards to 40%
The share of purchases with payments by QR codes in the first half of 2021 gained 36% in acquiring
Read more
OPCW report proves Germany’s link to provocation with Navalny — lower house’s commission
Alexey Navalny was rushed to a local hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk on August 20, 2020 after collapsing on a Moscow-bound flight from Tomsk
Read more
West turns blind eye to US private military firm’s hand in Haiti assassination — diplomat
According to the American media, several people involved in the attack that killed Jovenel Moise used to serve as informants for US law enforcement agencies
Read more
Entry into force of Serbia-Eurasian Economic Union free trade agreement historic -minister
"It is a historic moment for Serbia,"Serbian Innovation and Technological Development Minister Nenad Popovic, head of the intergovernmental committee for cooperation with Russia, said
Read more