Russia monitors situation in Cuba, considers outside interference inadmissible — diplomat

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Russia is keeping a close eye on the situation in Cuba and believes that outside interference is inadmissible, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a commentary on Monday.

"We are closely following the situation in Cuba and around it," she stressed. "We consider outside interference in the domestic affairs of a sovereign state and other destructive actions that would encourage the destabilization of the situation on the island unacceptable."

According to Zakharova, the Cuban authorities "are taking all necessary measures to restore public order in the interests of the country’s citizens within the framework of the national Constitution and the current domestic legislation."

Cuba’s state television earlier reported that riots had occurred in several of the republic’s cities, with a number of shops being destroyed. Earlier, mass demonstrations began in the city of San Antonio de los Banos located 24 kilometers south of Havana. President Miguel Diaz-Canel urged the defenders of the Cuban Revolution to take to the streets to prevent provocations against the authorities.

The president noted that "the Yankees who have always supported the blockade <...> are seeking humanitarian intervention" and also encouraging campaigns aimed at spreading the idea that the government allegedly cannot control the challenging epidemiological situation.