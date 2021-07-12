US would strongly condemn violence or targeting of peaceful protesters in Cuba - Sullivan

WASHINGTON, July 12. /TASS/. The U.S. is calling on the Cuban authorities not to use violence against peaceful protesters, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

"The U.S. supports freedom of expression and assembly across Cuba, and would strongly condemn any violence or targeting of peaceful protesters who are exercising their universal rights," Sullivan tweeted.

Earlier, the state television of Cuba reported that riots took place in several cities of the republic and their participants destroyed several shops. Before that, mass rallies began in the city of San Antonio de los Banos, located 24 km south of Havana.

President Miguel Diaz Canel went to that city. He called on the defenders of the Cuban Revolution to take to the streets to prevent provocations against the authorities. The President noted that "the Yankees who have always supported the blockade and served as mercenaries of the empire <...> are seeking "humanitarian intervention," and also encouraging campaigns aimed at spreading the idea that the government allegedly cannot cope with the difficult epidemiological situation on the island .