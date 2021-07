UNITED NATIONS, July 7. /TASS/. UN Security Council intends to discuss the situation in Haiti after the assassination of the president on Thursday, July 7, a UN source told TASS Wednesday.

"The discussion of the situation in Haiti is planned for Thursday," the source said.

Haitian President Jovenel Moise was mortally wounded in an attack of an unidentified group on his residence late Tuesday. A martial law has been declared in the country.