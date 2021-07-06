Acting Armenian PM to meet with Putin in Moscow on July 7

YEREVAN, July 6. /TASS/. Acting Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will make a working visit to Moscow on July 7 to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Pashinyan's press service said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Pashinyan and Putin will discuss issues on the Armenian-Russian strategic agenda. The parties will also touch upon issues related to the implementation of the trilateral agreements reached on November 9, 2020, and January 11, 2021, as well as to the provision of humanitarian assistance to the population of Nagorno-Karabakh, affected by military activities, and efforts to reopen economic and transport links in the region," the statement reads.